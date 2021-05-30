TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

TXZ119-302115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-302115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-302115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-302115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-302115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-302115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-302115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-302115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-302115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-302115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-302115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ115-302115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ116-302115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-117-302115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-302115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-302115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-302115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ129-302115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ141-302115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ142-302115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-302115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-302115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ144-302115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-302115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-302115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-302115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-302115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-302115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-302115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-302115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-302115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ162-302115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ147-302115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-302115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-302115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-302115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-302115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-302115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ105-302115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-302115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-302115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ106-302115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ095-302115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ094-302115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

341 AM CDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather