Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

TXZ119-280000-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ118-280000-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-280000-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ158-280000-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ104-280000-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-280000-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ093-280000-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-280000-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-280000-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-280000-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-280000-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-280000-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-280000-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-117-280000-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-280000-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ132-280000-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ130-280000-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-280000-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-280000-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ142-280000-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ156-280000-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ157-280000-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ143-280000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ144-280000-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ133-280000-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ134-280000-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ145-280000-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ146-280000-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ161-280000-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ160-280000-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ174-280000-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ175-280000-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ162-280000-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ147-280000-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ148-280000-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ135-280000-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ122-280000-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ121-280000-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ120-280000-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ105-280000-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ123-280000-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ107-280000-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ106-280000-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ095-280000-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ094-280000-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

326 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

