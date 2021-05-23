TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021 _____ 743 FPUS54 KFWD 230934 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 TXZ119-232230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ118-232230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ159-232230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ158-232230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ104-232230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-232230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-232230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-232230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-232230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ101-232230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ100-232230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ115-232230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ116-232230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ102-117-232230- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ131-232230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ132-232230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ130-232230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ129-232230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ141-232230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ142-232230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ156-232230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ157-232230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ143-232230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ144-232230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ133-232230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ134-232230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ145-232230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ146-232230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ161-232230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ160-232230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-232230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ175-232230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ162-232230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ147-232230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ148-232230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ135-232230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ122-232230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ121-232230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ120-232230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ105-232230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-232230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-232230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-232230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-232230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ094-232230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 434 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather