TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 _____ 001 FPUS54 KFWD 200753 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 TXZ119-202230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-202230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-202230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-202230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-202230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-202230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ093-202230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-202230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-202230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-202230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-202230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-202230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-202230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-202230- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-202230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-202230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-202230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-202230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-202230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-202230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-202230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-202230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-202230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-202230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-202230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-202230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-202230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-202230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-202230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-202230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-202230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ175-202230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-202230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-202230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-202230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-202230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-202230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-202230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-202230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-202230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ123-202230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-202230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-202230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-202230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ094-202230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 253 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather