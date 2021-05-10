TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

_____

632 FPUS54 KFWD 100841

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

TXZ119-102115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ118-102115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ159-102115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ158-102115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ104-102115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-102115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-102115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ092-102115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-102115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-102115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-102115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-102115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-102115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-117-102115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-102115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ132-102115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ130-102115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-102115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-102115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-102115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-102115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ157-102115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ143-102115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ144-102115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ133-102115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ134-102115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ145-102115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ146-102115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ161-102115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ160-102115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ174-102115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ175-102115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-102115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ147-102115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ148-102115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ135-102115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ122-102115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ121-102115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ120-102115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ105-102115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-102115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ107-102115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ106-102115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ095-102115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ094-102115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

341 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather