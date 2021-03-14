TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

473 FPUS54 KFWD 140816

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

TXZ119-142130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-142130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-142130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ158-142130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-142130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-142130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-142130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-142130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-142130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-142130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-142130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-142130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-142130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ116-142130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ117-142130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-142130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ132-142130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ130-142130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-142130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-142130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-142130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ156-142130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ157-142130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ143-142130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-142130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-142130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-142130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-142130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-142130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-142130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-142130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ174-142130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-142130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ162-142130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ147-142130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-142130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-142130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-142130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-142130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-142130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ105-142130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-142130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-142130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-142130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-142130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-142130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

316 AM CDT Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

