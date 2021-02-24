TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

_____

767 FPUS54 KFWD 240910

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

TXZ119-242315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-242315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-242315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-242315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ104-242315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ103-242315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ093-242315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-242315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-242315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-242315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-242315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-242315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-242315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-242315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-242315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-242315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-242315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-242315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-242315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-242315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-242315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-242315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-242315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-242315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-242315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-242315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-242315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-242315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-242315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-242315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-242315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-242315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-242315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-242315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-242315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-242315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-242315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-242315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ121-242315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-242315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-242315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-242315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ107-242315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ106-242315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ095-242315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-242315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CST Wed Feb 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather