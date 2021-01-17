TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

814 FPUS54 KFWD 171008

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

TXZ119-172215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ118-172215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ159-172215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ158-172215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ104-172215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ103-172215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ093-172215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ092-172215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ091-172215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ102-172215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ101-172215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ100-172215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ115-172215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ116-172215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ117-172215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ131-172215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ132-172215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ130-172215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ129-172215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ141-172215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ142-172215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ156-172215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ157-172215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ143-172215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ144-172215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ133-172215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ134-172215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ145-172215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ146-172215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ161-172215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ160-172215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ174-172215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ175-172215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ162-172215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ147-172215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ148-172215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ135-172215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ122-172215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ121-172215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ120-172215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ105-172215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ123-172215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ107-172215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ106-172215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ095-172215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ094-172215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

408 AM CST Sun Jan 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

