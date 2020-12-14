TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

234 FPUS54 KFWD 141035

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

TXZ119-142215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-142215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-142215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-142215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-142215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ103-142215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-142215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-142215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-142215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-142215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-142215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-142215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-142215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-142215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-142215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-142215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-142215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-142215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-142215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-142215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-142215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-142215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-142215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-142215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-142215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-142215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-142215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-142215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-142215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-142215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-142215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-142215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-142215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-142215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ147-142215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ148-142215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ135-142215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ122-142215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ121-142215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ120-142215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ105-142215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-142215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ107-142215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ106-142215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ095-142215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-142215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

435 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

