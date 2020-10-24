TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
TXZ119-242115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ118-242115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ159-242115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ158-242115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ104-242115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ103-242115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs around
50. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ093-242115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Colder with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ092-242115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in
the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ091-242115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ102-242115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in
the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ101-242115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
readings around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ100-242115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ115-242115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill
readings around 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in
the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind
chill readings around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ116-242115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
light freezing rain in the evening...then rain likely with a
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ117-242115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in
the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ131-242115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50.
Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ132-242115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ130-242115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of light freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ129-242115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper
30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain in the evening...then a chance of rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings as low as
15.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of light freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ141-242115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of light freezing
rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ142-242115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ156-242115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ157-242115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ143-242115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ144-242115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ133-242115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ134-242115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ145-242115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ146-242115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ161-242115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ160-242115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ174-242115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ175-242115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ162-242115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ147-242115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ148-242115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ135-242115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ122-242115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ121-242115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ120-242115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s
in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ105-242115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s
in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows
around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ123-242115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs around
60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then
rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ107-242115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs around 60.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ106-242115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ095-242115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows
around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ094-242115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
411 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening...then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s
in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder with lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
