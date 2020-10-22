TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures
steady around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ118-222115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ159-222115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ158-222115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after
midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ104-222115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures
steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ103-222115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ093-222115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ092-222115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ091-222115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ102-222115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ101-222115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ100-222115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ115-222115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ116-222115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ117-222115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper
50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ131-222115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ132-222115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ130-222115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ129-222115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ141-222115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ142-222115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ156-222115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ157-222115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ143-222115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ144-222115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to
around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ133-222115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ134-222115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ145-222115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ146-222115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after
midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ161-222115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ160-222115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ174-222115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ175-222115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. Light and variable winds becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid. Temperatures steady in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ162-222115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ147-222115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ148-222115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.
South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after
midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ135-222115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ122-222115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ121-222115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ120-222115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ105-222115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures
steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ123-222115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ107-222115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ106-222115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures
steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ095-222115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures
steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ094-222115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
335 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
