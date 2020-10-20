TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020
_____
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
Dallas-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Tarrant-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
McLennan-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 70.
$$
Bell-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Collin-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny
this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 70.
Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Denton-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Grayson-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
Cooke-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Montague-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Wise-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Jack-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Young-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Stephens-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Palo Pinto-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Parker-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Hood-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Somervell-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Erath-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Eastland-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Comanche-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Mills-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Lampasas-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to
around 70 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Coryell-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Hamilton-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Bosque-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Johnson-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Ellis-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
Hill-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
Navarro-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 70.
$$
Limestone-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
Falls-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 70s.
$$
Milam-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Robertson-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Leon-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
Freestone-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
Anderson-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
Henderson-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
Van Zandt-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling to around 70 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
Kaufman-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
Rockwall-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower
60s in the afternoon.
$$
Hunt-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Rains-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
Hopkins-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s.
$$
Delta-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
$$
Lamar-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Fannin-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
401 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
$$
