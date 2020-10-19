TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
TXZ119-192115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ118-192115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ159-192115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ158-192115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ104-192115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ103-192115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ093-192115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-192115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-192115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-192115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 60.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ101-192115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ100-192115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light and
variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ115-192115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ116-192115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ117-192115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ131-192115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ132-192115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-192115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ129-192115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ141-192115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ142-192115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ156-192115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ157-192115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ143-192115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ144-192115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ133-192115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ134-192115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ145-192115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ146-192115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ161-192115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ160-192115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ174-192115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ175-192115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ162-192115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ147-192115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ148-192115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ135-192115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ122-192115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ121-192115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ120-192115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ105-192115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ123-192115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ107-192115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ106-192115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ095-192115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ094-192115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
348 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
