TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020
_____
811 FPUS54 KFWD 130808
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
TXZ119-132145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-132145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-132145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-132145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-132145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-132145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-132145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-132145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-132145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-132145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-132145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-132145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-132145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-132145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-132145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-132145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-132145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-132145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-132145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-132145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-132145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-132145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-132145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-132145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-132145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-132145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-132145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-132145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-132145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-132145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-132145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-132145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-132145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-132145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-132145-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-132145-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-132145-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-132145-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-132145-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ120-132145-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-132145-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ123-132145-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ107-132145-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ106-132145-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ095-132145-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ094-132145-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather