TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
_____
679 FPUS54 KFWD 210803
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
TXZ119-212115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ118-212115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-212115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-212115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ104-212115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ103-212115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-212115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-212115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-212115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ102-212115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-212115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-212115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-212115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-212115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-212115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-212115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming
east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-212115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-212115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-212115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-212115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-212115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-212115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-212115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-212115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-212115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-212115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-212115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-212115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-212115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-212115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-212115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ174-212115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ175-212115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-212115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ147-212115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-212115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ135-212115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-212115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-212115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
303 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid