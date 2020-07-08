TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
_____
245 FPUS54 KFWD 080811
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
TXZ119-082115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-082115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-082115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-082115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-082115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ103-082115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ093-082115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ092-082115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ091-082115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ102-082115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ101-082115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ100-082115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ115-082115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ116-082115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ117-082115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ131-082115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ132-082115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ130-082115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ129-082115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ141-082115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ142-082115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ156-082115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ157-082115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ143-082115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ144-082115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ133-082115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ134-082115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ145-082115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ146-082115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-082115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-082115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-082115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ175-082115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ162-082115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-082115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-082115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ135-082115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ122-082115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ121-082115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ120-082115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ105-082115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ123-082115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ107-082115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ106-082115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ095-082115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ094-082115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
311 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 115 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather