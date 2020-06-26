TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and