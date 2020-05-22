TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020
_____
280 FPUS54 KFWD 220800
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
TXZ119-222115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-222115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-222115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-222115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-222115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-222115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-222115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-222115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-222115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-222115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-222115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ100-222115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-222115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-222115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-222115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-222115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-222115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-222115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-222115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-222115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-222115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-222115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-222115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-222115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-222115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-222115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-222115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-222115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-222115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$