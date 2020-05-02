TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020

_____

606 FPUS54 KFWD 020841

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

TXZ119-022130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-022130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-022130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-022130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-022130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-022130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ093-022130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-022130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-022130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ102-022130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ101-022130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-022130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-022130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-022130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-022130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-022130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-022130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-022130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-022130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-022130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-022130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-022130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-022130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-022130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-022130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-022130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-022130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-022130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-022130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-022130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-022130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-022130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-022130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-022130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-022130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-022130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-022130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-022130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ121-022130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-022130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ105-022130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ123-022130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ107-022130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

341 AM CDT Sat May 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mos