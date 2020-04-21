TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
_____
223 FPUS54 KFWD 210813
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
TXZ119-212115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ118-212115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ159-212115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-212115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-212115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-212115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-212115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-212115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-212115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ102-212115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ101-212115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ100-212115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-212115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-212115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-212115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ131-212115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-212115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-212115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-212115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-212115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-212115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-212115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-212115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-212115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-212115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-212115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-212115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-212115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ146-212115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ161-212115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ160-212115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-212115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-212115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-212115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ147-212115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ148-212115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ135-212115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ122-212115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ121-212115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ120-212115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ105-212115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ123-212115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ107-212115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ106-212115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ095-212115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ094-212115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
313 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
____