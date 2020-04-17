TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then decreasing clouds

in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then decreasing clouds.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 50s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling to around 60 this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ162-172300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

349 AM CDT Fri Apr 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with

patchy drizzle. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Warmer with