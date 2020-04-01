TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-012130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-012130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening...

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ158-012130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening...

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-012130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-012130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-012130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-012130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-012130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-012130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-012130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-012130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ115-012130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ116-012130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ117-012130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-012130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ132-012130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ130-012130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ129-012130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ141-012130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ142-012130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ156-012130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ157-012130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ143-012130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-012130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ133-012130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-012130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-012130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ146-012130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ161-012130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

345 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

