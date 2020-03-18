TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

TXZ119-182130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-182130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-182130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-182130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-182130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-182130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-182130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning...

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-182130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-182130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-182130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-182130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-182130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-182130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-182130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-182130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-182130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-182130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-182130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-182130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-182130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-182130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ156-182130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-182130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with

lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-182130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ144-182130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-182130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-182130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-182130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with

lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-182130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-182130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-182130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

555 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in th