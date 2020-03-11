TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

TXZ119-112115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ118-112115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ159-112115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ158-112115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ104-112115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ103-112115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ093-112115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ092-112115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ091-112115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ102-112115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ101-112115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ100-112115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ115-112115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ116-112115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ117-112115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ131-112115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ132-112115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ130-112115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ129-112115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ141-112115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ142-112115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ156-112115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ157-112115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ143-112115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ144-112115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ133-112115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ134-112115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ145-112115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely.