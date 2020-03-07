TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
_____
896 FPUS54 KFWD 070931
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
TXZ119-071045-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ118-071045-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ159-071045-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-071045-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-071045-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ103-071045-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ093-071045-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ092-071045-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ091-071045-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ102-071045-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ101-071045-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ100-071045-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ115-071045-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ116-071045-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ117-071045-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ131-071045-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ132-071045-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-071045-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ129-071045-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ141-071045-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ142-071045-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with isolated
sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-071045-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-071045-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-071045-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with isolated
sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-071045-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-071045-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ134-071045-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ145-071045-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ146-071045-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-071045-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-071045-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ174-071045-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles in the evening...
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ175-071045-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
331 AM CST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ162-071045-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
331 AM CST Sat