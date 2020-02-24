TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ118-242345-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ159-242345-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ158-242345-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ104-242345-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ103-242345-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ093-242345-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ092-242345-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ091-242345-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ102-242345-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ101-242345-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ100-242345-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ115-242345-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 19 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ116-242345-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ117-242345-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ131-242345-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ132-242345-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ130-242345-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ129-242345-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 18 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ141-242345-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings as low as 19 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ142-242345-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as
19 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ156-242345-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ157-242345-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ143-242345-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ144-242345-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ133-242345-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ134-242345-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ145-242345-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ146-242345-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ161-242345-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ160-242345-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ174-242345-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ175-242345-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ162-242345-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ147-242345-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ148-242345-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ135-242345-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ122-242345-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ121-242345-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ120-242345-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ105-242345-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ123-242345-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ107-242345-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ106-242345-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ095-242345-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ094-242345-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
302 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
