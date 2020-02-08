TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

with patchy drizzle in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Colder with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Warmer with highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Colder with lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Colder with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Colder with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cold with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

with possible drizzle in the morning...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

312 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle in the morning...then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.