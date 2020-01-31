TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020
_____
075 FPUS54 KFWD 310921
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
TXZ119-312230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ118-312230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and light sleet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-312230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ158-312230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-312230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and light sleet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ103-312230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and light sleet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-312230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and light sleet. Little
or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ092-312230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ091-312230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cooler with highs in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ102-312230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-312230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ100-312230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-312230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings
around 20 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-312230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-312230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain, snow and light sleet. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-312230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain, snow and light sleet. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-312230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-312230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-312230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 30. Wind chill
readings around 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings
as low as 15 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-312230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no
snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ142-312230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-312230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-312230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-312230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-312230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ133-312230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ134-312230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ145-312230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-312230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-312230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-312230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ174-312230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-312230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-312230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ147-312230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ148-312230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ135-312230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ122-312230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ121-312230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ120-312230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ123-312230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ105-312230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light sleet. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ107-312230-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ106-312230-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
321 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of
drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest