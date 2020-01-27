TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds around 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling to around 50 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. South winds around 10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning...then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

314 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of