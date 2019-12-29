TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
_____
845 FPUS54 KFWD 290900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
TXZ119-292215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-292215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of sprinkles. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ159-292215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-292215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ104-292215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Much cooler with highs around 50.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-292215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of sprinkles. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-292215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-292215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of sprinkles. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-292215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-292215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-292215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-292215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-292215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-292215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-292215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-292215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-292215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-292215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-292215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.
Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-292215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-292215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-292215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-292215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-292215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-292215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-292215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ134-292215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ145-292215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-292215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-292215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-292215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ174-292215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Cooler with
highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-292215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of rain
and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-292215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-292215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-292215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ135-292215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain
and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ122-292215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-292215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ120-292215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-292215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of sprinkles. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ105-292215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Much cooler. Temperatures steady
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ107-292215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of sprinkles. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ106-292215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of sprinkles. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ095-292215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Much cooler. Temperatures steady
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ094-292215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
300 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of sprinkles. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
