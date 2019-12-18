TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

871 FPUS54 KFWD 180836

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

TXZ119-182315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-182315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-182315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-182315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-182315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-182315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-182315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-182315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-182315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ102-182315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-182315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-182315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-182315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ116-182315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ117-182315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-182315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-182315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-182315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-182315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-182315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-182315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-182315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-182315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-182315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-182315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-182315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-182315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-182315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-182315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-182315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-182315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-182315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-182315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-182315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-182315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-182315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-182315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-182315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-182315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-182315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-182315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ105-182315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-182315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-182315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-182315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-182315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

236 AM CST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather