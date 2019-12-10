TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
_____
510 FPUS54 KFWD 100936
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
TXZ119-102330-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of snow this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. No snow accumulation
expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ118-102330-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain, a chance of snow and light sleet this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation
expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ159-102330-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-102330-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-102330-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation
expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ103-102330-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow and light
sleet this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. No snow or
sleet accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ093-102330-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of
rain this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. No snow
accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ092-102330-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. No snow
accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ091-102330-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain
this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ102-102330-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow and light
sleet this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. No snow or
sleet accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ101-102330-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow and
light sleet this morning...then sunny this afternoon. No snow or
sleet accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ100-102330-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain
and snow this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ115-102330-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow and light
sleet this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Very light snow
or sleet accumulations possible. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ116-102330-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, snow and light
sleet this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Very light
snow or sleet accumulations possible. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ117-102330-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow and light
sleet this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Very light
snow or sleet accumulations possible. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ131-102330-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain, a chance of snow and light sleet this morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ132-102330-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of snow this morning...then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. No snow
accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ130-102330-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain, a chance of snow and light sleet this morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ129-102330-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain, a chance of snow and light sleet this morning...
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow and
sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ141-102330-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain, a chance of snow and light sleet this morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ142-102330-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-102330-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ157-102330-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ143-102330-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ144-102330-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ133-102330-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of snow this morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. No snow
accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ134-102330-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ145-102330-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ146-102330-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-102330-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-102330-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ174-102330-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ175-102330-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ162-102330-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ147-102330-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ148-102330-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ135-102330-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ122-102330-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ121-102330-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ120-102330-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of snow this morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. No snow
accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ123-102330-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then a chance of rain this
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ105-102330-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of snow this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. No snow accumulation
expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ107-102330-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of snow this morning...then a chance
of rain this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ106-102330-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of snow this morning...then partly
sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ095-102330-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation
expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ094-102330-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
336 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation
expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather