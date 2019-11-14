TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
_____
739 FPUS54 KFWD 140909
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
TXZ119-142245-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ118-142245-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ159-142245-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-142245-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-142245-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-142245-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-142245-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ092-142245-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-142245-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-142245-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-142245-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-142245-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ115-142245-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ116-142245-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ117-142245-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-142245-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-142245-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ130-142245-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ129-142245-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ141-142245-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-142245-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain
this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ156-142245-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ157-142245-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning...then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-142245-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this
morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ144-142245-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ133-142245-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ134-142245-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain this morning...
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ145-142245-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ146-142245-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning...then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ161-142245-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ160-142245-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-142245-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ175-142245-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-142245-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ147-142245-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ148-142245-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ135-142245-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ122-142245-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain this morning...
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ121-142245-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...
then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ120-142245-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ123-142245-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...
then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ105-142245-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ107-142245-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ106-142245-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ095-142245-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ094-142245-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
309 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather