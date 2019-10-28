TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
847 FPUS54 KFWD 280802
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
TXZ119-282130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-282130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-282130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-282130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ104-282130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-282130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ093-282130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-282130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-282130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy
drizzle. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-282130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-282130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-282130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely
in the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-282130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely
in the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings
around 20 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ116-282130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into
the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-282130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-282130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-282130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-282130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-282130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely
in the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-282130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings around 20 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ142-282130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-282130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-282130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-282130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-282130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-282130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-282130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-282130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-282130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers
in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-282130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-282130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-282130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-282130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-282130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows
around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-282130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s