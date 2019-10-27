TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
530 FPUS54 KFWD 270811
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
TXZ119-272115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-272115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-272115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ158-272115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ104-272115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ103-272115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ093-272115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ092-272115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-272115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ102-272115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ101-272115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ100-272115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cold with lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-272115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-272115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Warmer with highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ117-272115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ131-272115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Colder with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ132-272115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ130-272115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-272115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ141-272115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Warmer with highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Colder with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-272115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Colder with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-272115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ157-272115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ143-272115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-272115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ133-272115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ134-272115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ145-272115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ146-272115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ161-272115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ160-272115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ174-272115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-272115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-272115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ147-272115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ148-272115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-272115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ122-272115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ121-272115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in