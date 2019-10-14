TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019
_____
542 FPUS54 KFWD 140900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
TXZ119-142115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less
humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-142115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-142115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-142115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-142115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-142115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-142115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear
after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-142115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-142115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-142115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-142115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-142115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-142115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-142115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-142115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-142115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ132-142115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-142115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-142115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-142115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-142115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-142115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-142115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-142115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-142115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-142115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler.
Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-142115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-142115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-142115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-142115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-142115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-142115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-142115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-142115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ147-142115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ148-142115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ135-142115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around
70. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.