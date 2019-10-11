TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
_____
523 FPUS54 KFWD 110608
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
TXZ119-110915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ118-110915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-110915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ158-110915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ104-110915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ103-110915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ093-110915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-110915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ091-110915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in
the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ102-110915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ101-110915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-110915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ115-110915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-110915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ117-110915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs
around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ131-110915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ132-110915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ130-110915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ129-110915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-110915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ142-110915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ156-110915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ157-110915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ143-110915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-110915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ133-110915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-110915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ145-110915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-110915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-110915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-110915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-110915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ175-110915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler and Less humid. Temperatures steady in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-110915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler and Less humid. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-110915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-110915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-110915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with
lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then be