TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

_____

565 FPUS54 KFWD 070819

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

TXZ119-072145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-072145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-072145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-072145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-072145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-072145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-072145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-072145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-072145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-072145-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-072145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-072145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-072145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-072145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-072145-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-072145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-072145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-072145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-072145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-072145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-072145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-072145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-072145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-072145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-072145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-072145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-072145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-072145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-072145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-072145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-072145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-072145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-072145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-072145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-072145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-072145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-072145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-072145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-072145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-072145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ123-072145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ105-072145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ107-072145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ106-072145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ095-072145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-072145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

319 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. High