TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019
_____
873 FPUS54 KFWD 110828
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
TXZ119-112115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ118-112115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ159-112115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-112115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-112115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ103-112115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 103. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ093-112115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ092-112115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ091-112115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ102-112115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ101-112115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-112115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ115-112115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-112115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-112115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ131-112115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-112115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-112115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-112115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-112115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-112115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-112115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-112115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-112115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-112115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-112115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ134-112115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ145-112115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-112115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ161-112115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-112115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-112115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-112115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-112115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ147-112115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-112115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-112115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ122-112115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ121-112115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ120-112115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 115.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ123-112115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ105-112115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 103. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
re