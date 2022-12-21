TX Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Windy;34;8;N;23;42%;1%;3

Abilene Dyess;Windy;33;8;N;22;32%;1%;3

Alice;Pleasant and warmer;74;21;N;8;58%;8%;4

Alpine;Winds subsiding;65;8;NE;14;20%;0%;4

Amarillo;Windy and frigid;11;0;N;30;38%;50%;3

Angleton;Breezy in the p.m.;68;20;NNW;10;62%;13%;2

Arlington;Windy;39;9;NNW;21;46%;42%;2

Austin;Windy in the p.m.;57;15;NNW;11;34%;2%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Windy in the p.m.;57;15;N;12;42%;2%;3

Bay;Breezy in the p.m.;66;16;NNW;10;68%;9%;3

Beaumont;Breezy in the p.m.;66;19;NNW;11;68%;21%;2

Beeville;Breezy in the p.m.;69;20;N;9;73%;8%;4

Borger;Windy and frigid;8;1;NNW;27;42%;50%;3

Bowie;Very cold;32;5;NNW;16;51%;42%;2

Breckenridge;Very cold;27;9;NNW;14;43%;1%;3

Brenham;Colder in the p.m.;56;12;NNW;13;54%;5%;2

Bridgeport;Very cold;34;8;NNW;15;50%;42%;2

Brownsville;Pleasant and warmer;78;28;N;7;67%;29%;4

Brownwood;Very windy;38;10;N;19;35%;2%;3

Burnet;Very windy;49;11;N;16;34%;2%;3

Canadian;Windy and frigid;7;-2;NNW;24;52%;49%;2

Castroville;Windy in the p.m.;65;15;N;12;55%;1%;3

Childress;Windy and frigid;14;4;NNW;23;38%;50%;2

Cleburne;Windy;39;8;NNW;22;42%;3%;3

College Station;Colder in the p.m.;52;12;NNW;13;50%;5%;2

Comanche;Very windy;37;10;NNW;19;45%;1%;3

Conroe;Breezy in the p.m.;60;13;NNW;9;56%;8%;1

Corpus Christi;Pleasant and warmer;73;21;N;10;53%;7%;4

Corsicana;Becoming very windy;47;11;NNW;19;42%;4%;3

Cotulla;Warmer;74;22;NNE;8;49%;3%;4

Dalhart;Windy and frigid;3;-4;N;34;49%;50%;3

Dallas Love;Windy;42;8;NNW;21;49%;42%;1

Dallas Redbird;Windy;42;9;NNW;21;49%;42%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Becoming very windy;39;8;NNW;22;49%;42%;1

Decatur;Very cold;35;5;NNW;16;53%;42%;2

Del Rio;Milder;65;19;NNW;12;47%;2%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Milder;65;16;NNW;11;49%;2%;3

Denton;Becoming very windy;37;6;NNW;20;44%;42%;1

Dryden;Increasingly windy;66;15;NNE;16;38%;2%;3

Dumas;Windy and frigid;5;-4;N;31;50%;50%;3

Edinburg;Pleasant and warmer;77;26;N;5;57%;9%;4

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;67;21;ESE;10;22%;0%;3

Ellington;Milder;67;19;NNW;9;55%;15%;2

Falfurrias;Warmer;74;20;N;6;64%;8%;3

Fort Hood;Very windy;45;10;NNW;18;46%;3%;3

Fort Worth;An afternoon flurry;36;8;NNW;18;38%;42%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Becoming very windy;38;8;NNW;20;44%;42%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Becoming very windy;39;9;NNW;19;41%;42%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Becoming very windy;40;8;NNW;20;48%;41%;2

Fredericksburg;Very windy;53;9;N;20;43%;1%;3

Gainesville;Very windy;35;5;NNW;16;50%;42%;1

Galveston;Milder;68;24;NNW;11;72%;18%;2

Gatesville;Very windy;41;8;NNW;20;45%;3%;3

Georgetown;Colder in the p.m.;54;12;NNW;14;39%;2%;3

Giddings;Colder in the p.m.;55;15;NNW;11;49%;4%;3

Gilmer;Breezy in the p.m.;44;6;NNW;12;63%;13%;1

Graham;Very windy;31;7;NNW;16;49%;2%;3

Granbury;Very windy;36;8;NNW;18;46%;3%;3

Grand Prairie;Windy;40;9;NNW;21;45%;42%;2

Greenville;Very windy, a flurry;44;6;NNW;24;39%;42%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;51;5;E;25;30%;0%;3

Hamilton;Very windy;39;9;NNW;19;45%;2%;3

Harlingen;Partly sunny;79;27;N;7;64%;9%;4

Hearne;Colder in the p.m.;49;11;NNW;14;49%;6%;2

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;24;N;7;55%;8%;4

Henderson;Colder in the p.m.;48;7;NNW;12;54%;12%;1

Hereford;Windy and frigid;15;1;N;31;39%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Windy;42;9;NNW;20;46%;4%;3

Hondo;Windy in the p.m.;63;15;N;13;60%;2%;3

Houston;Breezy in the p.m.;65;18;NNW;10;57%;12%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Warmer;70;20;NNW;10;52%;14%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;65;15;NNW;10;59%;12%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy in the p.m.;65;18;NNW;10;58%;11%;2

Houston Clover;Milder;67;19;NNW;10;59%;14%;2

Houston Hooks;Breezy in the p.m.;62;14;NNW;10;56%;8%;1

Houston Hull;Breezy in the p.m.;65;14;NNW;10;57%;10%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the p.m.;63;15;NNW;10;57%;11%;1

Huntsville;Colder in the p.m.;58;11;NNW;10;50%;7%;2

Ingleside;Warmer;72;20;N;8;59%;8%;4

Jacksonville;Colder in the p.m.;48;8;NNW;12;54%;12%;1

Jasper;An afternoon shower;57;14;NNW;10;68%;42%;1

Junction;Very windy;50;9;N;16;36%;1%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Windy in the p.m.;63;16;N;12;48%;1%;3

Kerrville;Very windy;57;9;N;18;45%;2%;3

Killeen;Very windy;45;10;NNW;18;46%;3%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Very windy;45;11;NNW;16;35%;3%;3

Kingsville Nas;Pleasant and warmer;75;22;N;8;58%;8%;4

La Grange;Colder in the p.m.;59;17;N;12;44%;4%;3

Lago Vista;Windy in the p.m.;52;10;NNW;13;32%;2%;3

Lancaster;Becoming very windy;41;9;NNW;19;43%;4%;2

Laredo;Pleasant and warmer;77;25;NNE;7;58%;5%;4

Llano;Very windy;48;11;NNW;16;42%;2%;3

Longview;Breezy in the p.m.;46;7;NNW;13;59%;13%;1

Lubbock;Very windy and cold;22;7;N;26;41%;0%;3

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;56;11;NNW;9;53%;11%;1

Mcallen;Partly sunny, warmer;77;29;NNW;4;53%;9%;4

Mcgregor;Increasingly windy;42;9;NNW;16;46%;3%;3

Mckinney;Very windy, a flurry;40;7;NNW;24;57%;42%;1

Mesquite;Becoming very windy;42;9;NNW;19;41%;42%;2

Midland;Increasingly windy;37;9;NNE;17;37%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;37;9;NNE;17;37%;0%;3

Midlothian;Windy;41;8;NNW;21;58%;4%;2

Mineola;Increasingly windy;45;7;NNW;15;56%;14%;1

Mineral Wells;Very windy;37;7;NNW;18;39%;42%;3

Mount Pleasant;Increasingly windy;45;7;NNW;16;55%;41%;1

Nacogdoches;Colder in the p.m.;53;8;NNW;11;54%;9%;1

New Braunfels;Windy in the p.m.;62;15;N;14;42%;1%;3

Odessa;Increasingly windy;37;10;NNE;16;35%;0%;3

Orange;Periods of sun;67;19;NNW;7;73%;24%;2

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;65;17;N;10;55%;8%;3

Palestine;Breezy, then colder;51;9;NNW;15;52%;12%;2

Pampa;Windy and frigid;8;-1;NNW;29;47%;49%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Windy and frigid;7;0;NNW;27;48%;49%;2

Paris;Very windy;40;4;NNW;24;53%;49%;1

Pecos;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;12;E;14;30%;0%;3

Perryton;Windy and frigid;4;-6;NNW;32;64%;49%;2

Plainview;Windy and frigid;14;2;N;28;53%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Breezy in the p.m.;68;18;N;10;43%;1%;3

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, warmer;70;24;N;7;61%;8%;4

Port Isabel;Periods of sun;75;36;N;8;73%;29%;4

Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;66;17;N;10;57%;8%;3

Randolph AFB;Windy in the p.m.;63;15;N;12;41%;1%;3

Robstown;Pleasant and warmer;75;22;N;9;66%;8%;4

Rockport;Warmer;71;21;N;8;64%;7%;4

Rocksprings;Becoming very windy;54;10;N;18;40%;2%;3

San Angelo;Windy;37;10;N;20;35%;0%;3

San Antonio;Windy in the p.m.;64;15;N;12;47%;1%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Windy in the p.m.;62;13;N;11;46%;1%;3

San Marcos;Windy in the p.m.;60;15;N;14;39%;2%;3

Seminole;Increasingly windy;33;10;NNE;17;35%;0%;3

Sherman-Denison;Windy;36;6;NNW;21;61%;5%;1

Snyder;Very windy and cold;28;8;N;27;38%;0%;3

Sonora;Increasingly windy;47;9;N;16;43%;2%;3

Stephenville;Very windy;43;9;NNW;19;45%;3%;3

Sulphur Springs;Becoming very windy;44;7;NNW;20;50%;41%;1

Sweetwater;Very windy and cold;32;10;N;25;37%;1%;3

Temple;Increasingly windy;45;11;NNW;15;45%;3%;3

Terrell;Becoming very windy;44;8;NNW;18;41%;41%;1

Tyler;Increasingly windy;48;8;NNW;16;53%;13%;1

Uvalde;Milder;67;16;N;11;48%;2%;3

Vernon;Very windy and cold;23;9;NNW;25;43%;49%;2

Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;65;16;N;11;62%;7%;3

Waco;Becoming very windy;43;9;NNW;18;50%;3%;3

Weslaco;Pleasant and warmer;78;27;N;5;59%;9%;4

Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;63;15;NNW;10;61%;9%;2

Wichita Falls;Very windy and cold;25;7;NNW;23;43%;50%;2

Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;44;10;ENE;14;31%;0%;3

Zapata;Partly sunny, warmer;75;28;NNW;5;59%;27%;4

