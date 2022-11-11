Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;SE;7;39%;0%;4

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;54;31;SSE;6;42%;0%;4

Alice;Breezy in the a.m.;62;43;NNE;13;43%;18%;2

Alpine;Partly sunny;55;36;SSE;8;40%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunny and warmer;55;29;S;10;36%;0%;3

Angleton;Breezy in the a.m.;62;38;NNE;13;49%;10%;4

Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;NE;9;42%;2%;4

Austin;Partly sunny, cooler;59;37;NE;10;43%;1%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;59;32;NE;14;42%;1%;4

Bay;Cloudy;62;39;NNE;13;56%;12%;2

Beaumont;Cooler;61;37;NNE;11;56%;6%;4

Beeville;Breezy in the a.m.;61;41;NNE;12;45%;22%;3

Borger;Sunny and warmer;55;33;S;9;34%;0%;3

Bowie;Sunny, but cool;52;28;ESE;7;45%;1%;4

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;SE;6;41%;0%;4

Brenham;Clouds breaking;59;33;NNE;11;46%;4%;4

Bridgeport;Sunny, but cool;53;27;ESE;6;45%;1%;4

Brownsville;A couple of showers;58;52;NW;15;64%;80%;1

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;54;28;ESE;9;38%;1%;4

Burnet;Sun and some clouds;56;34;ENE;9;42%;2%;4

Canadian;Sunny and warmer;55;29;S;7;38%;0%;3

Castroville;Cooler;63;36;ENE;10;35%;2%;4

Childress;Sunny, but cool;54;31;S;7;35%;0%;3

Cleburne;Sunny and cool;54;33;NE;10;45%;2%;4

College Station;Breezy in the a.m.;58;35;NNE;13;46%;3%;4

Comanche;Mostly sunny;55;32;ESE;7;41%;1%;4

Conroe;Clouds breaking;59;33;NNE;11;49%;4%;4

Corpus Christi;Cloudy and breezy;62;44;NNE;16;47%;24%;2

Corsicana;Brilliant sunshine;55;33;NNE;11;41%;3%;4

Cotulla;Cloudy and cooler;65;41;ENE;8;36%;1%;2

Dalhart;Warmer;54;26;SSW;12;37%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Sunny, but cool;53;33;NE;9;41%;2%;4

Dallas Redbird;Sunny, but cool;54;32;NE;10;42%;2%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;NE;11;41%;2%;4

Decatur;Sunny, but cool;52;31;E;6;42%;1%;4

Del Rio;Cloudy;64;42;ESE;6;36%;1%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;62;40;ESE;6;41%;1%;2

Denton;Sunny, but cool;53;26;NE;9;43%;0%;4

Dryden;Becoming cloudy;59;39;ESE;8;34%;0%;4

Dumas;Warmer with sunshine;52;28;SSW;11;40%;0%;3

Edinburg;Breezy in the a.m.;62;50;N;14;46%;35%;2

El Paso;Partly sunny;62;39;ESE;8;36%;0%;4

Ellington;Breezy;61;41;NNE;15;52%;6%;4

Falfurrias;A thick cloud cover;60;45;NNE;11;47%;25%;2

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;56;34;NE;11;42%;1%;4

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;NNE;9;39%;0%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;NE;10;41%;0%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;NE;9;36%;0%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;NE;9;44%;2%;4

Fredericksburg;Sun and some clouds;55;29;ENE;10;42%;2%;4

Gainesville;Sunny, but cool;52;29;ENE;9;44%;0%;4

Galveston;Windy and cooler;61;48;NE;20;62%;10%;4

Gatesville;Sunshine;55;31;ENE;10;42%;1%;4

Georgetown;Breezy in the a.m.;57;33;NE;12;44%;1%;4

Giddings;Partly sunny;57;33;NNE;10;46%;6%;4

Gilmer;Sunny and cooler;52;29;NNE;8;49%;1%;4

Graham;Sunny, but cool;53;28;SE;6;44%;1%;4

Granbury;Sunny;55;29;E;8;39%;1%;4

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;NE;9;42%;2%;4

Greenville;Sunny, but cool;53;27;NNE;10;43%;2%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;50;37;SE;18;42%;0%;4

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;55;31;E;9;42%;1%;4

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;60;50;NNW;16;59%;67%;1

Hearne;Partly sunny;56;32;NNE;11;47%;3%;4

Hebbronville;Cloudy;60;44;NE;10;39%;17%;2

Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;NNE;8;46%;3%;4

Hereford;Sunny and warmer;54;28;SSW;10;40%;0%;4

Hillsboro;Sunshine;53;33;NE;10;46%;2%;4

Hondo;Cooler;63;35;NE;9;35%;2%;4

Houston;Breezy in the a.m.;61;39;NE;13;47%;5%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and cooler;62;41;NNE;15;45%;6%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the a.m.;60;40;NE;14;49%;6%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;61;39;NE;15;48%;7%;4

Houston Clover;Breezy in the a.m.;61;40;NNE;15;46%;7%;4

Houston Hooks;Clouds breaking;60;36;NNE;11;47%;5%;4

Houston Hull;Breezy in the a.m.;61;38;NE;13;49%;7%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the a.m.;61;38;NNE;13;47%;4%;4

Huntsville;Partly sunny, cooler;58;32;NNE;8;46%;3%;4

Ingleside;Winds subsiding;62;47;NNE;16;51%;27%;2

Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;NNE;9;46%;2%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;59;32;NNE;9;55%;8%;4

Junction;Sun and some clouds;57;31;E;8;41%;1%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;62;37;NE;12;38%;2%;4

Kerrville;Sun and some clouds;57;30;ENE;9;41%;2%;4

Killeen;Mostly sunny;56;34;NE;11;42%;1%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;56;32;NE;11;42%;1%;4

Kingsville Nas;A morning shower;62;43;NNE;13;47%;45%;2

La Grange;Clouds breaking;59;35;NNE;9;44%;7%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;57;35;NE;9;42%;1%;4

Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;53;30;NNE;10;44%;2%;4

Laredo;Clearing and cooler;64;46;ENE;10;36%;2%;4

Llano;Partly sunny;57;31;E;8;41%;2%;4

Longview;Sunny;54;29;NNE;9;46%;2%;4

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;31;S;7;36%;0%;4

Lufkin;Partly sunny, cooler;59;30;NNE;8;46%;4%;4

Mcallen;Cloudy and breezy;62;51;N;15;47%;35%;2

Mcgregor;Sunny;55;31;NE;11;50%;1%;4

Mckinney;Sunshine, but cool;53;28;NE;10;41%;2%;4

Mesquite;Sunny, but cool;53;31;NE;10;42%;2%;4

Midland;Partly sunny;56;36;SE;7;34%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;56;36;SE;7;34%;0%;4

Midlothian;Cool with sunshine;53;30;NNE;10;46%;2%;4

Mineola;Sunny and cool;53;29;NNE;8;44%;0%;4

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;55;31;ESE;8;35%;2%;4

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and cool;53;26;N;10;43%;2%;4

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;56;28;NNE;9;46%;3%;4

New Braunfels;Cooler;61;35;NNE;13;40%;1%;4

Odessa;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;36;SE;7;33%;0%;3

Orange;Cooler;60;36;NNE;9;56%;6%;4

Palacios;Winds subsiding;63;40;NNE;17;52%;15%;2

Palestine;Sunny;55;31;NNE;10;47%;3%;4

Pampa;Sunny and warmer;54;30;S;10;34%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;55;31;S;9;36%;0%;3

Paris;Sunny, but cool;52;28;N;10;45%;2%;4

Pecos;Rather cloudy;58;33;ESE;8;37%;0%;3

Perryton;Sunny and warmer;54;28;S;10;39%;0%;3

Plainview;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;28;S;7;39%;0%;4

Pleasanton;Cooler with clearing;63;39;NE;9;36%;2%;4

Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;61;52;NNE;19;51%;30%;2

Port Isabel;Windy with showers;61;56;NNE;21;64%;100%;1

Port Lavaca;Winds subsiding;61;42;NNE;16;50%;16%;2

Randolph AFB;Cooler;61;35;NE;11;38%;1%;4

Robstown;Breezy in the a.m.;62;43;NNE;14;44%;22%;2

Rockport;Winds subsiding;63;46;NNE;16;49%;24%;2

Rocksprings;Clouds breaking;56;35;ESE;9;40%;0%;4

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;57;31;SE;8;39%;0%;4

San Antonio;Cooler;62;37;NE;11;38%;2%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Cooler;63;39;NE;11;37%;2%;4

San Marcos;Breezy;60;35;NNE;14;43%;1%;4

Seminole;Partly sunny;54;31;SSE;7;35%;0%;4

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and cool;52;29;NE;9;47%;0%;4

Snyder;Mostly sunny, cool;53;32;SSE;6;35%;0%;4

Sonora;Partly sunny;57;34;ESE;9;40%;0%;4

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;54;31;ESE;9;40%;1%;4

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and cool;52;31;NNE;10;44%;1%;4

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;35;SSE;6;36%;0%;4

Temple;Mostly sunny;56;31;NE;11;45%;1%;4

Terrell;Sunny, but cool;53;30;NNE;10;41%;3%;4

Tyler;Sunny;53;32;NNE;10;44%;1%;4

Uvalde;Clearing;62;37;ENE;7;39%;1%;4

Vernon;Sunny, but cool;54;31;SSE;5;39%;0%;3

Victoria;Breezy with clearing;62;40;NNE;14;47%;14%;4

Waco;Sunny;55;30;NE;11;43%;1%;4

Weslaco;A shower in the a.m.;60;50;N;14;52%;62%;1

Wharton;Breezy in the a.m.;61;37;NNE;14;53%;11%;4

Wichita Falls;Sunny, but cool;53;30;SE;7;43%;1%;4

Wink;Mostly cloudy;57;34;SE;9;34%;0%;3

Zapata;Cloudy;64;49;NE;9;38%;16%;2

