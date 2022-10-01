Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;SE;8;28%;1%;6

Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;85;53;SE;7;31%;1%;6

Alice;Partly sunny;88;60;SE;8;54%;5%;5

Alpine;Sunny and delightful;79;50;SE;9;38%;0%;7

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;83;51;SSE;12;33%;2%;5

Angleton;Partly sunny;87;55;ENE;6;48%;3%;7

Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;ESE;6;33%;2%;6

Austin;Mostly sunny;88;58;NE;5;36%;2%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;88;53;NE;6;41%;2%;6

Bay;Partly sunny;86;56;ENE;6;57%;3%;7

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;87;55;NE;6;45%;4%;6

Beeville;Clouds and sun;88;62;SE;6;53%;5%;6

Borger;Mostly sunny;85;55;SSE;9;30%;2%;5

Bowie;Plenty of sun;84;51;ESE;5;32%;0%;6

Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;SE;6;30%;2%;6

Brenham;Partly sunny;87;54;NE;5;42%;7%;6

Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;85;49;ESE;6;33%;1%;6

Brownsville;Sunny intervals;88;65;NE;7;57%;8%;6

Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;E;6;31%;2%;6

Burnet;Mostly sunny;85;56;ENE;6;34%;2%;6

Canadian;Sunshine and warm;84;48;SSE;8;33%;1%;5

Castroville;Partly sunny;87;59;E;6;43%;1%;7

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;SE;7;28%;1%;5

Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;E;7;35%;2%;6

College Station;Mostly sunny;87;58;NE;6;39%;6%;6

Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;E;6;31%;2%;6

Conroe;Partly sunny;87;53;NE;5;42%;5%;6

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;87;64;ESE;10;52%;5%;7

Corsicana;Plenty of sun;86;55;ENE;7;36%;2%;6

Cotulla;Partly sunny;88;64;ESE;7;49%;2%;6

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;83;49;SSE;12;36%;5%;5

Dallas Love;Plenty of sun;86;59;ESE;6;33%;1%;6

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;E;6;32%;2%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;ESE;7;32%;1%;6

Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;ESE;6;31%;1%;6

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;87;64;SE;8;48%;0%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;8;50%;0%;7

Denton;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;ESE;6;35%;1%;6

Dryden;Abundant sunshine;84;60;SE;10;43%;1%;7

Dumas;Mostly sunny;82;51;SSE;11;36%;2%;5

Edinburg;Partial sunshine;88;64;ENE;7;52%;6%;5

El Paso;Mostly sunny;85;60;ESE;10;34%;31%;6

Ellington;Partly sunny;87;61;NE;7;46%;5%;6

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;87;62;ESE;6;55%;5%;6

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;87;56;NE;6;34%;2%;6

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;SE;6;32%;2%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;SE;7;35%;1%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;SE;7;31%;2%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;85;51;ESE;6;36%;2%;6

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;83;51;E;5;41%;2%;6

Gainesville;Plenty of sun;85;51;ESE;6;33%;0%;5

Galveston;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;ENE;8;48%;5%;6

Gatesville;Sunny;86;53;NE;6;33%;2%;6

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;87;54;NE;6;37%;2%;6

Giddings;Mostly sunny;86;53;NE;5;43%;8%;6

Gilmer;Plenty of sun;83;51;NE;5;42%;2%;6

Graham;Plenty of sunshine;86;49;ESE;6;31%;2%;6

Granbury;Plenty of sun;86;53;ESE;6;34%;2%;6

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;ESE;6;32%;2%;6

Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;E;7;35%;1%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;74;55;ESE;20;45%;1%;6

Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;ENE;6;33%;2%;6

Harlingen;Nice with some sun;87;63;ENE;8;55%;6%;6

Hearne;Mostly sunny;87;54;NE;5;40%;6%;6

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;85;64;SE;7;52%;6%;4

Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;ENE;6;38%;4%;6

Hereford;Mostly sunny;82;49;SSE;9;39%;2%;5

Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;ENE;7;33%;2%;6

Hondo;Partly sunny;87;59;E;7;43%;1%;7

Houston;Partly sunny;87;60;NE;6;41%;5%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;88;61;NE;7;41%;5%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;87;61;ENE;7;43%;5%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;58;ENE;6;44%;4%;6

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;87;59;ENE;7;43%;5%;6

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;87;54;NE;5;42%;6%;6

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;89;57;E;6;45%;5%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;87;56;NE;6;43%;5%;6

Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;54;NE;5;39%;5%;6

Ingleside;Partly sunny;86;67;ESE;9;55%;6%;7

Jacksonville;Sunshine;84;57;NE;6;35%;4%;6

Jasper;Mostly sunny;87;51;NE;6;43%;5%;6

Junction;Mostly sunny;85;52;E;5;39%;1%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;87;59;E;7;45%;1%;7

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;84;53;E;5;43%;2%;6

Killeen;Mostly sunny;87;56;NE;6;34%;2%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;86;54;NE;6;34%;2%;6

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;87;62;SE;7;58%;5%;6

La Grange;Partly sunny;87;56;ENE;5;46%;6%;6

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;87;56;ENE;5;35%;2%;6

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;E;6;34%;2%;6

Laredo;Clouds and sun;88;68;ESE;7;48%;3%;5

Llano;Mostly sunny;87;52;ENE;5;37%;2%;6

Longview;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;NE;6;40%;2%;6

Lubbock;Sunny;82;51;ESE;9;36%;2%;6

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;88;52;NE;6;40%;4%;6

Mcallen;Partly sunny;88;66;ENE;7;52%;7%;5

Mcgregor;Sunshine;86;52;NE;7;35%;2%;6

Mckinney;Plenty of sun;86;51;E;7;36%;0%;6

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;E;6;34%;2%;6

Midland;Sunshine;84;56;SE;8;37%;2%;6

Midland Airpark;Sunshine;84;56;SE;8;37%;2%;6

Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;E;6;35%;2%;6

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;ENE;5;38%;2%;6

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;86;53;ESE;7;30%;2%;6

Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sun;84;50;ENE;7;37%;2%;6

Nacogdoches;Plenty of sun;86;49;NE;6;41%;3%;6

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;87;58;NE;6;43%;1%;6

Odessa;Sunny;84;56;SE;9;39%;2%;6

Orange;Mostly sunny;86;55;NE;5;45%;3%;6

Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;E;8;54%;3%;7

Palestine;Abundant sunshine;87;54;ENE;7;37%;4%;6

Pampa;Mostly sunny;83;51;SSE;11;28%;2%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;85;51;SSE;10;31%;2%;5

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;E;7;34%;2%;5

Pecos;Abundant sunshine;86;54;SSE;10;38%;2%;6

Perryton;Mostly sunny;85;51;SSE;11;30%;2%;5

Plainview;Abundant sunshine;80;47;SE;8;38%;3%;6

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;88;60;E;5;45%;1%;7

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;84;72;E;10;55%;6%;7

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;85;69;ENE;9;57%;7%;5

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;85;62;ESE;7;53%;3%;7

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;86;57;ENE;6;44%;1%;7

Robstown;Partial sunshine;88;63;SE;9;52%;5%;6

Rockport;Partly sunny;86;67;ESE;9;53%;5%;7

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;82;58;ESE;6;42%;0%;7

San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;87;51;SE;6;34%;1%;6

San Antonio;Partly sunny;87;60;ENE;6;45%;1%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;88;61;ENE;6;44%;2%;7

San Marcos;Partly sunny;87;56;NE;6;41%;2%;6

Seminole;Brilliant sunshine;82;50;ESE;8;42%;3%;6

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;86;53;ESE;6;35%;1%;5

Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;ESE;7;31%;2%;6

Sonora;Mostly sunny;84;54;ESE;6;37%;1%;6

Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;ESE;6;31%;2%;6

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sun;85;53;E;7;33%;2%;6

Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;SE;8;26%;1%;6

Temple;Mostly sunny;86;54;NE;7;34%;2%;6

Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;E;7;36%;2%;6

Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;ENE;7;37%;2%;6

Uvalde;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;ESE;6;49%;0%;7

Vernon;Plenty of sun;86;52;SE;7;28%;1%;5

Victoria;Partly sunny;88;58;ESE;6;55%;3%;7

Waco;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;NE;7;38%;2%;6

Weslaco;Partial sunshine;87;65;ENE;7;52%;7%;6

Wharton;Partly sunny;87;56;ENE;6;51%;4%;6

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;SE;7;31%;2%;5

Wink;Sunny;86;55;SE;10;42%;2%;6

Zapata;Clouds and sun;89;67;ESE;5;51%;4%;5

