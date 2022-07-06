Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022



City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Hot;105;78;SE;12;35%;4%;12

Abilene Dyess;Hot;104;77;SE;13;31%;4%;12

Alice;Very warm;101;74;SE;11;55%;8%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;7;36%;27%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;N;11;37%;66%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny;95;77;S;8;62%;28%;12

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;9;38%;7%;12

Austin;Near-record heat;102;78;SSE;5;50%;6%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;9;54%;6%;12

Bay;Mostly sunny, humid;94;76;SSE;8;65%;28%;12

Beaumont;Variable cloudiness;95;78;S;7;64%;19%;10

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;8;54%;10%;12

Borger;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SSW;9;35%;34%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;44%;5%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;10;32%;5%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;S;7;49%;28%;12

Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;7;40%;5%;12

Brownsville;Very warm;98;78;SE;12;58%;9%;12

Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;9;39%;5%;12

Burnet;Clouds and sun, hot;100;75;SSE;7;42%;6%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;ENE;12;42%;36%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;45%;5%;12

Childress;Hot;102;76;NNW;12;35%;8%;12

Cleburne;Clouding up, hot;104;79;SSE;10;41%;6%;12

College Station;Hot;102;79;SSE;9;51%;28%;12

Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;105;76;S;9;36%;5%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny;99;77;SSE;7;54%;29%;12

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SSE;11;66%;10%;12

Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;10;44%;28%;12

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;107;77;SE;8;46%;5%;12

Dalhart;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;66;NE;10;45%;68%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;SSE;8;42%;8%;12

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;10;40%;8%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;103;83;SSE;11;39%;7%;12

Decatur;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;9;32%;5%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;11;48%;4%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SE;11;47%;4%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;11;39%;5%;12

Dryden;Hot, becoming breezy;103;76;SE;11;41%;2%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;93;66;ENE;10;43%;32%;12

Edinburg;Hot, becoming breezy;101;77;SE;12;50%;7%;12

El Paso;A t-storm around;98;74;SSE;6;33%;64%;12

Ellington;Mostly sunny;94;79;S;8;61%;29%;12

Falfurrias;Very warm;100;72;SE;11;49%;8%;12

Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;46%;6%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SSE;10;34%;6%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;SSE;11;40%;5%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;104;83;S;11;41%;5%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;S;9;38%;7%;12

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;7;42%;5%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;11;39%;5%;12

Galveston;Mostly sunny;93;85;S;10;64%;29%;12

Gatesville;Clouds and sun, hot;101;77;S;8;42%;6%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;9;45%;6%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;7;49%;29%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;6;53%;29%;12

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;8;31%;5%;12

Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;SSE;10;32%;5%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;103;82;SSE;9;39%;7%;12

Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;10;40%;8%;12

Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;71;NW;11;48%;65%;10

Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;S;9;40%;6%;12

Harlingen;Very warm;99;77;SSE;13;58%;8%;12

Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;S;7;45%;13%;12

Hebbronville;Very warm;102;74;SE;10;43%;5%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;7;48%;29%;12

Hereford;A t-storm around;99;70;WSW;10;36%;46%;12

Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;10;40%;8%;12

Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;9;49%;5%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny, humid;95;79;S;8;58%;29%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;96;80;S;8;58%;29%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;95;80;S;8;60%;29%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;96;76;S;4;64%;29%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;7;63%;29%;12

Houston Hooks;Hot;99;79;SSE;6;57%;29%;12

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, humid;98;77;S;7;59%;13%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;98;78;SSE;7;54%;29%;12

Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;7;47%;29%;12

Ingleside;Humid;94;82;SSE;12;62%;58%;12

Jacksonville;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;7;46%;29%;12

Jasper;Clouds and sun;95;74;S;6;64%;30%;11

Junction;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;44%;5%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Warm with some sun;101;76;SSE;8;49%;5%;12

Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;9;45%;5%;12

Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;46%;6%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun, hot;101;77;SSE;10;49%;6%;12

Kingsville Nas;Very warm;100;77;SE;12;54%;9%;12

La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;7;51%;29%;12

Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;48%;7%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;S;8;41%;8%;12

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SE;11;39%;5%;12

Llano;Clouds and sun, hot;102;73;SSE;7;40%;5%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;S;8;51%;29%;12

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;12;34%;11%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;S;6;57%;29%;12

Mcallen;Very warm;101;78;SE;13;52%;7%;12

Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;10;48%;7%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;10;46%;8%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;S;9;41%;8%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;WSW;11;33%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;WSW;11;33%;4%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;8;44%;8%;12

Mineola;Mostly cloudy, hot;102;79;SSE;7;47%;29%;9

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;10;39%;6%;12

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;8;43%;11%;12

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;S;6;56%;29%;12

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;9;47%;6%;12

Odessa;Hot;101;76;SSE;13;34%;4%;12

Orange;Partly sunny;93;79;S;7;66%;30%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;83;SSE;11;64%;44%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;7;47%;12%;12

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;S;11;36%;24%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;WNW;7;34%;25%;12

Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;8;47%;7%;12

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SE;6;33%;27%;12

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;98;66;SW;13;43%;39%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;SSW;11;40%;14%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;SE;8;44%;5%;12

Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;91;82;SSE;11;69%;11%;12

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;93;81;SE;12;62%;9%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;95;80;SSE;10;56%;11%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;8;51%;5%;12

Robstown;Warm, turning breezy;99;77;SE;11;55%;10%;12

Rockport;Humid;93;83;SSE;11;64%;12%;12

Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;11;47%;5%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;S;10;38%;3%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;8;46%;5%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Hot;102;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;10;47%;6%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;9;31%;42%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SSE;10;42%;5%;12

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;S;12;34%;3%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;12;41%;3%;12

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, hot;104;75;SSE;8;38%;5%;9

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;103;81;SSE;9;40%;10%;12

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;12;29%;4%;12

Temple;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;11;52%;6%;12

Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;10;40%;10%;12

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;9;46%;29%;12

Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SE;8;51%;6%;12

Vernon;Hot;107;78;SSE;13;26%;44%;12

Victoria;Hot, becoming breezy;98;78;SSE;10;57%;11%;12

Waco;Hot;104;79;S;11;45%;7%;12

Weslaco;Hot, becoming breezy;100;77;SE;12;49%;7%;12

Wharton;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;63%;12%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;SE;13;36%;5%;12

Wink;Sunny and very warm;102;77;WSW;9;35%;4%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SE;8;45%;7%;12

