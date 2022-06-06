Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Record-breaking heat;105;76;SSE;13;38%;4%;12

Abilene Dyess;Hot;105;75;SSE;12;34%;4%;12

Alice;Increasingly windy;99;74;SE;16;59%;3%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;9;12%;0%;13

Amarillo;Cooler but humid;79;63;NNE;10;72%;44%;11

Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;92;76;SSE;14;63%;2%;12

Arlington;Hot;96;75;SSE;13;48%;7%;12

Austin;Hot;102;76;SSE;10;49%;2%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;102;75;SSE;16;54%;2%;12

Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;91;75;SSE;14;65%;2%;10

Beaumont;Sun and some clouds;92;77;SSE;11;62%;2%;11

Beeville;Breezy and hot;94;75;SSE;15;55%;4%;12

Borger;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;65;ENE;8;57%;57%;10

Bowie;Warm with sunshine;92;72;SE;9;66%;8%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;11;38%;6%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;47%;25%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SE;8;58%;8%;12

Brownsville;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;78;SE;16;57%;6%;12

Brownwood;Very hot;106;72;SSE;13;36%;26%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;12;38%;2%;12

Canadian;A t-storm around;84;63;W;8;72%;69%;10

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SE;12;42%;1%;12

Childress;Mostly cloudy;91;69;ENE;10;61%;28%;9

Cleburne;Breezy and hot;99;72;SSE;15;53%;5%;12

College Station;Hot;99;77;SSE;15;57%;3%;12

Comanche;Hot;105;72;S;13;36%;26%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;93;77;SSE;10;57%;2%;12

Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;94;76;SE;18;65%;3%;12

Corsicana;Breezy and hot;97;72;SSE;15;52%;4%;12

Cotulla;Hot, becoming breezy;109;76;SE;12;45%;0%;12

Dalhart;A t-storm around;83;60;SE;11;68%;55%;8

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;76;SSE;15;58%;7%;12

Dallas Redbird;Breezy and hot;95;74;SSE;15;58%;6%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy and hot;96;74;SSE;16;54%;8%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;11;47%;8%;12

Del Rio;Breezy and hot;105;78;SE;15;49%;3%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and hot;105;75;ESE;15;49%;2%;12

Denton;Breezy and hot;96;74;SSE;15;52%;9%;12

Dryden;Hot, becoming breezy;107;74;SE;10;31%;3%;12

Dumas;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;ENE;9;75%;56%;9

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;75;SE;16;54%;4%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;W;10;11%;0%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;92;75;SSE;15;60%;2%;11

Falfurrias;Sunny and breezy;99;74;SE;14;48%;4%;12

Fort Hood;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;16;51%;2%;12

Fort Worth;Breezy and hot;96;75;SSE;15;46%;7%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, breezy;96;75;SSE;16;57%;8%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and hot;97;76;SSE;15;57%;7%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and hot;98;73;SSE;15;53%;6%;12

Fredericksburg;Hot;101;71;SSE;13;38%;2%;12

Gainesville;Partly sunny;91;73;SE;12;67%;10%;12

Galveston;Winds subsiding;91;81;SSE;17;62%;2%;12

Gatesville;Hot;101;73;SSE;13;42%;2%;12

Georgetown;Hot;101;75;SSE;14;45%;2%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;11;50%;3%;12

Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;S;9;59%;8%;12

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;8;43%;30%;12

Granbury;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;15;41%;5%;12

Grand Prairie;Hot;97;75;SSE;13;48%;6%;12

Greenville;Breezy in the a.m.;94;73;SSE;14;51%;7%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, windy and hot;97;73;W;20;17%;0%;13

Hamilton;Hot;103;72;SSE;14;39%;26%;12

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;97;75;SE;17;58%;4%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;11;46%;4%;12

Hebbronville;Breezy and hot;101;74;SE;15;39%;0%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;S;9;51%;4%;12

Hereford;Not as hot;84;65;SE;10;56%;44%;12

Hillsboro;Hot;99;72;S;14;46%;3%;12

Hondo;Hot, becoming breezy;104;74;SE;13;51%;0%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny;92;77;SSE;11;61%;2%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy with some sun;94;76;SSE;14;57%;2%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, breezy;92;78;SSE;14;61%;2%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;SSE;9;64%;2%;12

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;91;77;SSE;12;64%;2%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;58%;25%;12

Houston Hull;Breezy and hot;96;75;SSE;14;58%;3%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Hot, becoming breezy;94;76;SSE;13;56%;25%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;9;52%;3%;12

Ingleside;Breezy and humid;92;80;SE;18;63%;2%;12

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warm;94;74;S;10;48%;4%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;91;73;S;8;64%;5%;12

Junction;Hot;107;73;SSE;12;39%;26%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Hot, turning breezy;103;74;SE;13;50%;1%;12

Kerrville;Breezy and hot;101;70;SSE;15;42%;2%;12

Killeen;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;16;51%;2%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy and hot;100;74;S;17;53%;2%;12

Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;95;77;SE;17;61%;3%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;11;47%;3%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;12;51%;2%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;12;53%;5%;12

Laredo;Breezy and hot;107;76;SE;17;39%;1%;12

Llano;Very hot;106;72;SSE;11;36%;2%;12

Longview;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;S;10;55%;6%;12

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;E;12;48%;6%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;S;10;58%;27%;12

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;76;SE;17;55%;3%;12

Mcgregor;Breezy and hot;101;73;S;16;55%;3%;12

Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;92;73;S;15;62%;8%;12

Mesquite;Hot;94;74;SSE;14;53%;6%;12

Midland;Sunny and hot;107;77;SSE;10;23%;2%;12

Midland Airpark;Sunny and hot;107;77;SSE;10;23%;2%;12

Midlothian;Hot;96;72;SSE;13;60%;5%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;10;55%;7%;12

Mineral Wells;Hot;99;72;SE;13;50%;5%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;SE;11;56%;11%;11

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, warm;94;72;S;9;59%;26%;12

New Braunfels;Breezy and hot;102;75;SSE;14;44%;1%;12

Odessa;Sunshine and hot;105;77;S;10;23%;2%;12

Orange;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;SSE;10;59%;2%;11

Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;SSE;17;65%;3%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;SSE;11;51%;4%;12

Pampa;A t-storm around;85;62;N;9;65%;64%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;87;61;SE;10;66%;67%;8

Paris;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;11;59%;13%;8

Pecos;Sunny and hot;107;73;SSE;10;17%;2%;12

Perryton;A t-storm around;83;61;SW;8;61%;69%;10

Plainview;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;65;E;11;61%;44%;10

Pleasanton;Very hot;105;77;SE;11;41%;0%;12

Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;89;81;SE;16;73%;3%;12

Port Isabel;Winds subsiding;89;79;SE;18;64%;5%;12

Port Lavaca;Sunshine and breezy;90;81;SSE;14;60%;3%;12

Randolph AFB;Breezy and hot;100;74;SSE;14;54%;1%;12

Robstown;Breezy with sunshine;95;77;SE;17;60%;4%;12

Rockport;Breezy and humid;91;81;SSE;15;65%;2%;12

Rocksprings;Winds subsiding, hot;101;69;SSE;16;43%;26%;12

San Angelo;Very hot;107;74;S;12;35%;3%;12

San Antonio;Hot;104;74;SSE;12;42%;1%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Hot;105;75;SE;13;50%;2%;12

San Marcos;Breezy and hot;101;74;SSE;15;39%;2%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;E;8;29%;3%;12

Sherman-Denison;Humid;92;74;SSE;12;65%;11%;12

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;NE;8;35%;26%;12

Sonora;Breezy and hot;103;72;SSE;14;36%;26%;12

Stephenville;Hot;100;73;SSE;12;46%;26%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;SSE;12;53%;10%;11

Sweetwater;Very hot;109;76;S;11;28%;3%;12

Temple;Winds subsiding;99;74;S;18;58%;2%;12

Terrell;Breezy and hot;96;75;SSE;14;54%;6%;12

Tyler;Hot;96;76;S;13;51%;6%;12

Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;105;72;SE;10;46%;1%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;NE;10;48%;16%;12

Victoria;Winds subsiding, hot;95;77;SSE;16;58%;3%;12

Waco;Hot;100;75;S;17;53%;3%;12

Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;74;SE;16;53%;4%;12

Wharton;Breezy and very warm;92;73;SSE;14;67%;3%;12

Wichita Falls;Sunny and hot;95;74;ESE;10;62%;13%;12

Wink;Sunshine and hot;108;75;S;9;17%;3%;12

Zapata;Breezy and hot;106;79;SE;14;43%;2%;12

