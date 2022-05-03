TX Forecast for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A severe t-storm;84;64;SSE;14;72%;93%;3 Abilene Dyess;A severe t-storm;80;63;SSE;15;66%;80%;3 Alice;Windy and humid;92;78;SE;19;66%;10%;7 Alpine;Clouds and sun, warm;89;57;SW;9;15%;0%;12 Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;79;47;N;16;34%;29%;8 Angleton;Winds subsiding;88;76;SE;16;70%;44%;7 Arlington;Strong p.m. t-storms;84;69;S;9;75%;99%;3 Austin;A strong t-storm;90;74;ESE;10;64%;78%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;92;76;SE;16;65%;44%;6 Bay;Winds subsiding;86;74;SE;16;73%;27%;9 Beaumont;Warm with some sun;87;76;SE;11;69%;44%;9 Beeville;Breezy and humid;90;76;SE;15;65%;45%;9 Borger;A shower and t-storm;77;49;N;14;44%;89%;6 Bowie;A strong t-storm;77;65;SSE;9;82%;80%;3 Breckenridge;A severe t-storm;83;65;SSE;8;77%;98%;3 Brenham;Clouds and sun, warm;91;74;SSE;10;56%;44%;8 Bridgeport;Strong p.m. t-storms;78;66;SSE;8;77%;96%;3 Brownsville;Breezy and humid;90;79;SSE;17;65%;9%;11 Brownwood;Strong p.m. t-storms;83;64;SSE;9;76%;96%;3 Burnet;A strong t-storm;88;72;SSE;9;63%;74%;6 Canadian;A severe t-storm;73;47;W;13;86%;93%;2 Castroville;A shower in the a.m.;92;77;SE;11;60%;66%;5 Childress;A severe t-storm;79;55;SSW;14;71%;86%;3 Cleburne;Strong p.m. t-storms;86;71;SSE;8;82%;98%;3 College Station;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;16;65%;55%;6 Comanche;Strong p.m. t-storms;85;66;SSE;8;72%;99%;3 Conroe;Clouds and sun;88;74;SE;11;62%;44%;8 Corpus Christi;Windy and humid;89;76;SSE;24;71%;27%;7 Corsicana;A morning t-storm;88;72;SSE;9;71%;97%;4 Cotulla;Winds subsiding, hot;96;77;SE;16;58%;29%;7 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;78;44;NW;15;32%;14%;8 Dallas Love;Strong p.m. t-storms;83;72;S;10;71%;99%;3 Dallas Redbird;Strong p.m. t-storms;83;69;SSE;13;72%;98%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Strong p.m. t-storms;83;70;S;13;69%;100%;3 Decatur;Strong p.m. t-storms;79;66;S;8;85%;96%;3 Del Rio;A strong t-storm;89;73;ESE;15;77%;64%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A strong t-storm;87;73;ESE;15;77%;64%;4 Denton;A strong t-storm;83;69;S;10;80%;100%;3 Dryden;A strong t-storm;88;71;SE;9;54%;58%;9 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;76;43;NNE;14;36%;15%;8 Edinburg;Breezy and humid;92;77;SE;16;65%;9%;12 El Paso;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;58;NW;15;13%;0%;12 Ellington;Winds subsiding;85;74;SE;16;73%;30%;7 Falfurrias;Humid;91;76;SE;13;63%;27%;8 Fort Hood;Strong thunderstorms;87;72;SSE;16;71%;99%;5 Fort Worth;Strong p.m. t-storms;85;66;S;8;73%;98%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Strong p.m. t-storms;81;70;SSE;13;75%;99%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Strong p.m. t-storms;83;70;SE;12;72%;99%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;A strong t-storm;84;69;SE;11;71%;97%;3 Fredericksburg;A strong t-storm;84;70;SSE;8;70%;91%;3 Gainesville;A strong t-storm;78;67;S;9;88%;98%;3 Galveston;Breezy and humid;85;78;SE;16;75%;27%;10 Gatesville;A strong t-storm;88;69;SSE;9;72%;76%;3 Georgetown;A strong t-storm;89;72;SSE;10;65%;98%;5 Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;SSE;10;60%;44%;6 Gilmer;A stray thunderstorm;84;69;S;6;82%;89%;3 Graham;A severe t-storm;77;64;SSE;7;86%;98%;3 Granbury;Strong p.m. t-storms;86;69;SSE;8;73%;99%;3 Grand Prairie;Strong p.m. t-storms;84;68;S;9;74%;98%;3 Greenville;A shower in the a.m.;82;69;S;8;73%;97%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;82;57;WNW;28;16%;0%;12 Hamilton;A strong t-storm;86;67;SSE;10;74%;93%;3 Harlingen;Windy and humid;92;78;SSE;22;66%;9%;12 Hearne;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;9;58%;49%;5 Hebbronville;Breezy with some sun;94;76;SE;14;59%;28%;9 Henderson;A t-storm in spots;88;71;S;6;71%;55%;4 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;83;47;NNW;15;26%;8%;11 Hillsboro;A strong t-storm;89;69;S;8;68%;99%;3 Hondo;A strong t-storm;91;74;ESE;18;71%;96%;4 Houston;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;SE;12;69%;30%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;88;75;SE;16;67%;29%;9 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Windy;85;75;SE;18;71%;29%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Variable cloudiness;90;74;SE;10;71%;29%;6 Houston Clover;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;SE;14;72%;29%;7 Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;75;SE;11;66%;55%;6 Houston Hull;Breezy with some sun;89;76;SE;16;64%;28%;8 Houston Intercontinental;Increasingly windy;88;74;SE;15;68%;44%;6 Huntsville;Partly sunny;89;75;SE;7;60%;44%;7 Ingleside;Increasingly windy;87;79;SSE;20;74%;44%;5 Jacksonville;A stray thunderstorm;88;70;S;6;64%;50%;4 Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;SSE;7;75%;56%;6 Junction;A strong t-storm;86;69;SE;13;65%;91%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Winds subsiding;90;74;SE;16;65%;69%;6 Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;70;SSE;10;68%;95%;3 Killeen;Strong thunderstorms;87;72;SSE;16;71%;99%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Strong thunderstorms;88;72;SSE;16;73%;99%;5 Kingsville Nas;Windy;90;77;SE;22;69%;27%;6 La Grange;Warm with some sun;90;75;SSE;10;57%;44%;10 Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;89;71;ESE;12;72%;97%;4 Lancaster;Strong p.m. t-storms;85;69;S;8;77%;99%;3 Laredo;Breezy and hot;98;78;SE;15;55%;44%;10 Llano;A strong t-storm;90;69;SE;8;65%;74%;3 Longview;A stray thunderstorm;86;70;S;6;76%;55%;3 Lubbock;A strong t-storm;84;55;WNW;11;47%;56%;7 Lufkin;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSE;10;72%;57%;6 Mcallen;Windy and humid;93;78;SSE;21;64%;9%;12 Mcgregor;Strong thunderstorms;88;71;SE;15;69%;99%;3 Mckinney;A strong t-storm;83;69;SSE;11;74%;99%;3 Mesquite;A shower in the a.m.;85;68;S;8;77%;97%;3 Midland;A strong t-storm;88;60;S;12;49%;95%;9 Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;88;60;S;12;49%;95%;9 Midlothian;Strong p.m. t-storms;84;69;SE;9;79%;98%;3 Mineola;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;S;5;77%;88%;3 Mineral Wells;Strong p.m. t-storms;81;66;ESE;11;70%;99%;3 Mount Pleasant;A stray thunderstorm;81;71;SSE;7;71%;75%;3 Nacogdoches;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;SSE;7;71%;57%;6 New Braunfels;A strong t-storm;89;74;SSE;14;65%;73%;9 Odessa;A strong t-storm;91;61;SSW;12;37%;80%;11 Orange;Warm with some sun;86;75;SE;9;63%;44%;9 Palacios;Windy and humid;87;76;SE;19;72%;27%;9 Palestine;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;SSE;7;71%;57%;4 Pampa;A strong t-storm;76;49;N;16;61%;66%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Cloudy;78;47;S;14;58%;36%;4 Paris;A shower in the a.m.;81;69;S;9;75%;97%;3 Pecos;Clouds and sun, warm;94;60;W;10;22%;5%;11 Perryton;Cloudy;71;45;NNW;16;66%;78%;3 Plainview;A strong t-storm;80;48;NW;13;47%;57%;8 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;93;79;SE;12;56%;44%;7 Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;82;79;SE;17;81%;27%;5 Port Isabel;Breezy with some sun;86;78;SSE;18;73%;9%;12 Port Lavaca;Winds subsiding;87;77;SSE;15;63%;42%;9 Randolph AFB;Increasingly windy;88;72;SE;16;70%;44%;6 Robstown;Increasingly windy;90;78;SE;21;69%;27%;7 Rockport;Breezy and humid;86;79;SE;16;73%;85%;10 Rocksprings;A strong t-storm;82;68;SSE;13;79%;74%;3 San Angelo;A strong t-storm;84;67;SSE;13;64%;80%;3 San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;91;75;SE;12;60%;85%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Winds subsiding;94;76;SE;15;61%;85%;6 San Marcos;A strong t-storm;91;74;SSE;14;57%;95%;6 Seminole;Periods of sun;88;55;NW;9;33%;7%;11 Sherman-Denison;A strong t-storm;78;67;SSE;10;80%;100%;2 Snyder;A severe t-storm;85;61;S;12;76%;80%;6 Sonora;A strong t-storm;83;69;SSE;10;76%;80%;3 Stephenville;A strong t-storm;81;66;SE;11;69%;98%;3 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;83;70;S;7;78%;88%;3 Sweetwater;A severe t-storm;86;63;S;13;72%;80%;4 Temple;Strong p.m. t-storms;85;72;SSE;17;75%;98%;3 Terrell;A strong t-storm;85;71;S;8;79%;99%;3 Tyler;A t-storm in spots;88;72;S;8;64%;88%;4 Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;89;73;ESE;9;72%;44%;5 Vernon;A severe t-storm;76;62;SSE;12;81%;80%;3 Victoria;Increasingly windy;91;77;SE;16;64%;45%;9 Waco;A strong t-storm;88;72;SSE;15;66%;91%;4 Weslaco;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;77;SE;16;63%;9%;12 Wharton;Breezy and humid;89;73;SE;13;70%;27%;8 Wichita Falls;A severe t-storm;75;62;SSE;12;85%;80%;2 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;93;55;W;12;27%;7%;11 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;98;80;SE;12;56%;31%;12