Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;84;67;SSE;15;48%;95%;4

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;83;66;SSE;15;43%;93%;4

Alice;Increasingly windy;90;75;SE;16;68%;55%;10

Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;87;63;SSE;11;39%;55%;9

Amarillo;A strong t-storm;76;60;SSE;19;55%;80%;10

Angleton;Humid with some sun;86;74;SSE;11;71%;30%;8

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;86;71;SE;10;45%;96%;7

Austin;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSE;6;65%;66%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;10;70%;73%;4

Bay;Humid with some sun;86;73;SE;11;74%;44%;6

Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;86;73;SSE;8;67%;28%;6

Beeville;Breezy in the p.m.;89;74;SE;12;68%;88%;10

Borger;A strong t-storm;79;62;SE;15;46%;80%;10

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;82;66;SE;10;47%;97%;8

Breckenridge;Becoming cloudy;87;69;SSE;10;46%;95%;8

Brenham;Warm with some sun;86;74;SSE;7;62%;44%;10

Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;83;67;SSE;8;51%;85%;9

Brownsville;Breezy and humid;90;77;SE;15;67%;3%;7

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;87;68;SSE;11;55%;85%;5

Burnet;A stray thunderstorm;85;70;SSE;8;59%;75%;6

Canadian;A strong t-storm;80;59;SE;12;47%;80%;10

Castroville;Clouds and sunshine;89;72;SE;10;62%;90%;7

Childress;A strong t-storm;82;63;SSE;13;41%;80%;6

Cleburne;More clouds than sun;85;70;SSE;9;53%;96%;6

College Station;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;SSE;9;67%;55%;7

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;87;68;SSE;10;52%;96%;4

Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;86;73;SE;7;62%;29%;8

Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;88;75;SE;20;70%;33%;8

Corsicana;Variable clouds;85;71;SE;8;57%;55%;5

Cotulla;Breezy;93;76;ESE;15;62%;44%;9

Dalhart;A strong t-storm;77;53;SSE;17;41%;80%;10

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;85;70;S;9;54%;96%;7

Dallas Redbird;Variable clouds;84;68;S;11;57%;96%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rather cloudy;86;69;SSE;11;51%;96%;7

Decatur;Clouds and sun;84;68;SE;8;43%;96%;9

Del Rio;A strong t-storm;85;73;ESE;14;80%;81%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A strong t-storm;84;72;ESE;15;79%;85%;3

Denton;More clouds than sun;86;69;SE;9;44%;94%;9

Dryden;A t-storm or two;83;71;SE;15;63%;84%;3

Dumas;A strong t-storm;75;55;SE;15;53%;90%;10

Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;SE;14;65%;44%;10

El Paso;Lots of sun, warm;92;65;W;11;11%;0%;12

Ellington;Breezy in the p.m.;86;73;SSE;11;71%;29%;6

Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;88;74;SE;12;66%;30%;10

Fort Hood;A stray thunderstorm;86;71;SE;10;71%;92%;6

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;86;68;SE;10;42%;94%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;85;69;SSE;12;52%;96%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;86;71;S;11;54%;94%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny intervals;85;69;S;9;57%;96%;9

Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;83;68;SSE;8;63%;90%;6

Gainesville;Variable cloudiness;84;67;SE;8;48%;98%;9

Galveston;Humid with clearing;84;76;SSE;11;74%;28%;6

Gatesville;A stray thunderstorm;85;71;SSE;8;57%;97%;4

Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;85;71;SSE;8;63%;68%;6

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;85;72;SSE;7;60%;55%;7

Gilmer;A t-storm around;83;69;SE;4;62%;64%;5

Graham;Mostly cloudy;84;66;SSE;9;50%;95%;6

Granbury;Clouds and sun;86;70;SSE;9;47%;85%;8

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;86;71;SE;9;45%;96%;7

Greenville;Cloudy;85;68;SE;7;51%;46%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;84;58;WSW;20;36%;25%;12

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;86;70;SSE;10;55%;96%;4

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;90;76;SE;19;68%;28%;7

Hearne;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSE;7;61%;61%;6

Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;SE;13;61%;55%;10

Henderson;A stray thunderstorm;85;70;SE;6;60%;64%;5

Hereford;Strong p.m. t-storms;79;59;S;15;46%;94%;11

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;85;71;SSE;8;49%;96%;6

Hondo;Breezy and humid;89;72;SE;15;68%;81%;7

Houston;Periods of sun, warm;86;74;SE;9;65%;29%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;SSE;11;67%;29%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;85;73;SSE;12;70%;30%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Periods of sun;90;72;SSE;6;71%;30%;6

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;86;74;SSE;9;71%;29%;9

Houston Hooks;Warm with some sun;87;73;SSE;6;68%;30%;7

Houston Hull;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;SSE;10;64%;30%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the p.m.;86;73;SSE;10;67%;29%;6

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SSE;5;61%;44%;8

Ingleside;Breezy and humid;86;77;SE;16;73%;85%;6

Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSE;6;62%;64%;6

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;83;68;SSE;5;76%;55%;3

Junction;Episodes of sunshine;84;69;SE;11;64%;81%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Humid;87;73;SE;12;69%;66%;8

Kerrville;Sun and clouds;82;68;SSE;9;71%;66%;7

Killeen;A stray thunderstorm;86;71;SE;10;71%;92%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;85;71;SSE;10;75%;93%;6

Kingsville Nas;Windy and humid;89;75;SE;18;69%;31%;10

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;7;59%;55%;7

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;87;70;S;7;71%;73%;7

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;84;69;SE;8;50%;96%;7

Laredo;A strong t-storm;95;76;SE;14;60%;64%;5

Llano;Clouds and sun, warm;87;71;SSE;8;60%;69%;6

Longview;A stray thunderstorm;84;69;SE;5;61%;64%;4

Lubbock;A strong t-storm;80;65;S;16;56%;90%;6

Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;85;70;SSE;5;74%;64%;4

Mcallen;Breezy and humid;90;77;SE;18;66%;29%;10

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;86;71;S;9;71%;97%;6

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;84;67;SE;9;55%;66%;8

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;84;68;SE;8;50%;72%;8

Midland;A strong t-storm;83;66;SE;16;56%;80%;4

Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;83;66;SE;16;56%;80%;4

Midlothian;Rather cloudy, humid;84;68;S;7;67%;96%;7

Mineola;Mainly cloudy;84;68;ESE;5;59%;50%;8

Mineral Wells;Rather cloudy;86;68;SE;12;49%;85%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;84;69;SE;5;51%;46%;8

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSE;6;73%;64%;3

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;11;63%;65%;5

Odessa;Strong p.m. t-storms;85;69;SSE;17;57%;94%;3

Orange;Partly sunny, warm;86;74;SSE;7;64%;28%;5

Palacios;Breezy and humid;86;76;SE;14;74%;70%;9

Palestine;A stray thunderstorm;84;69;SSE;6;59%;64%;6

Pampa;A strong t-storm;77;60;SE;17;51%;80%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;79;58;SSE;15;39%;80%;10

Paris;Partly sunny;84;65;SE;7;48%;91%;10

Pecos;A strong t-storm;89;62;SE;12;45%;57%;11

Perryton;A strong t-storm;76;57;ESE;13;54%;80%;10

Plainview;A strong t-storm;77;60;S;14;64%;90%;5

Pleasanton;Remaining very warm;91;76;SE;10;55%;44%;10

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;83;77;SE;13;81%;44%;6

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;84;77;SE;15;75%;28%;7

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, breezy;87;77;SE;14;60%;58%;5

Randolph AFB;Humid;87;71;SE;11;73%;66%;5

Robstown;Breezy and humid;90;77;SE;17;69%;32%;10

Rockport;Partly sunny;85;77;SE;13;73%;55%;6

Rocksprings;A strong t-storm;79;66;SSE;12;77%;96%;3

San Angelo;A strong t-storm;86;68;E;13;60%;99%;4

San Antonio;Clouds and sun, warm;88;74;SE;10;62%;66%;8

San Antonio Stinson;Humid;91;76;SE;12;63%;66%;8

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;87;70;SSE;11;60%;73%;4

Seminole;Strong p.m. t-storms;79;65;S;12;53%;94%;6

Sherman-Denison;Variable cloudiness;83;67;SE;9;47%;98%;9

Snyder;A strong t-storm;84;65;SSW;13;62%;80%;6

Sonora;A strong t-storm;82;69;SSE;13;69%;93%;3

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;85;68;SSE;9;55%;96%;4

Sulphur Springs;Overcast;85;69;SE;6;50%;47%;6

Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;86;68;S;13;53%;96%;4

Temple;A stray thunderstorm;85;71;S;11;76%;65%;5

Terrell;Cloudy;84;69;SE;8;54%;48%;6

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SE;7;53%;64%;5

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;72;ESE;9;69%;93%;6

Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;85;67;SE;12;45%;90%;6

Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;SE;13;62%;85%;5

Waco;Humid;86;71;SW;10;66%;96%;6

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;SE;14;64%;28%;11

Wharton;Periods of sun, warm;88;72;SE;10;69%;31%;5

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;83;65;SSE;12;42%;99%;6

Wink;A strong t-storm;86;62;SE;18;54%;59%;8

Zapata;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;80;SE;11;57%;44%;7

_____

