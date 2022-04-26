TX Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;80;64;S;14;56%;6%;7 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;78;63;SSE;15;54%;27%;7 Alice;Partly sunny, warmer;82;67;SE;11;74%;44%;6 Alpine;Partly sunny, warmer;81;61;SSE;11;48%;55%;12 Amarillo;A p.m. t-storm;82;56;S;18;51%;80%;10 Angleton;Partly sunny;80;63;SE;9;59%;16%;11 Arlington;Sunny and nice;78;63;SSE;10;50%;8%;10 Austin;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;65;S;3;62%;29%;8 Austin Bergstrom;Warmer;77;63;S;7;72%;27%;5 Bay;Nice with some sun;80;64;SE;9;63%;32%;6 Beaumont;Sunshine;82;59;SSE;7;49%;7%;11 Beeville;Warmer;81;69;SE;8;71%;34%;4 Borger;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;59;S;17;43%;82%;10 Bowie;Nice with sunshine;77;61;SSE;10;55%;8%;10 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;80;65;SSE;9;54%;28%;10 Brenham;Mostly sunny;80;62;SSE;6;54%;14%;11 Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;76;62;SSE;8;55%;9%;10 Brownsville;A stray thunderstorm;83;71;ESE;10;67%;43%;5 Brownwood;Partial sunshine;77;62;SSE;11;62%;27%;7 Burnet;Variable cloudiness;76;64;SSE;7;61%;6%;3 Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;82;58;S;17;51%;59%;10 Castroville;Warmer;77;70;SSE;8;65%;11%;3 Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;63;SSE;17;48%;10%;8 Cleburne;Sunny and nice;78;59;SE;9;61%;27%;11 College Station;Mostly sunny;79;63;SSE;7;57%;14%;11 Comanche;Partly sunny;78;63;SSE;10;58%;6%;7 Conroe;Sunny and warmer;82;59;SSE;6;48%;12%;11 Corpus Christi;Warmer;83;70;SE;16;72%;44%;5 Corsicana;Sunny and nice;77;58;SE;8;54%;6%;10 Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;82;68;SE;9;68%;55%;3 Dalhart;A p.m. t-storm;82;51;E;20;45%;80%;10 Dallas Love;Sunny and beautiful;79;62;SSE;9;50%;8%;10 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and nice;76;61;SE;10;52%;3%;10 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;78;62;SSE;12;49%;9%;10 Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;SSE;9;54%;10%;10 Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;78;69;SE;12;76%;55%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;77;67;SE;12;75%;55%;3 Denton;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;SSE;11;54%;10%;10 Dryden;A stray thunderstorm;76;64;SE;11;66%;64%;5 Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;81;52;S;17;52%;87%;10 Edinburg;A stray thunderstorm;82;69;ESE;9;67%;55%;5 El Paso;Partly sunny, warmer;91;60;W;8;31%;0%;10 Ellington;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;SSE;10;51%;12%;11 Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;80;66;SE;8;69%;55%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;77;62;SSE;8;59%;27%;9 Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;SSE;10;49%;8%;10 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and nice;78;61;SE;13;54%;4%;10 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and nice;79;62;SSE;11;53%;5%;10 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;SSE;9;56%;4%;10 Fredericksburg;Areas of low clouds;72;63;SSE;8;69%;44%;4 Gainesville;Sunny and nice;75;57;SSE;10;58%;14%;10 Galveston;Mostly sunny;78;71;SE;12;61%;12%;11 Gatesville;Sunshine and nice;76;63;SSE;8;60%;5%;8 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;SSE;7;57%;27%;8 Giddings;Mostly sunny;77;61;SSE;6;57%;14%;9 Gilmer;Sunny and nice;75;53;SE;5;50%;7%;10 Graham;Plenty of sun;77;64;SSE;9;57%;7%;10 Granbury;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;SE;9;56%;7%;10 Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;SSE;10;49%;8%;10 Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;SE;9;50%;3%;10 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;80;60;E;19;52%;1%;9 Hamilton;Partly sunny;77;63;SSE;10;58%;5%;7 Harlingen;A stray thunderstorm;83;69;SE;11;75%;57%;6 Hearne;Sunshine and nice;77;60;SSE;6;56%;14%;9 Hebbronville;A stray thunderstorm;81;69;ESE;9;64%;55%;3 Henderson;Sunny and nice;77;52;SE;6;46%;5%;11 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;81;56;S;15;52%;66%;9 Hillsboro;Sunny and nice;77;60;SE;9;55%;27%;11 Hondo;A stray thunderstorm;79;65;SE;11;69%;55%;3 Houston;Sunshine and warmer;81;63;SSE;8;53%;12%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;82;64;SE;10;49%;12%;11 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;79;65;SSE;11;51%;14%;11 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;83;60;SE;4;55%;30%;10 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;SSE;7;55%;14%;11 Houston Hooks;Sunny and warmer;82;60;SSE;5;53%;11%;11 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;65;SE;8;49%;14%;11 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;80;61;SSE;8;51%;12%;11 Huntsville;Plenty of sun;81;62;SSE;5;45%;12%;11 Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;72;SE;13;71%;44%;5 Jacksonville;Sunny and nice;74;57;SE;6;48%;5%;11 Jasper;Sunshine, pleasant;77;51;SE;5;52%;4%;11 Junction;A t-storm in spots;77;65;SSE;10;67%;42%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy and warmer;78;67;SE;9;73%;9%;3 Kerrville;Low clouds;72;63;SSE;8;72%;44%;3 Killeen;Mostly sunny;77;62;SSE;8;59%;27%;9 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;77;64;SSE;8;63%;27%;8 Kingsville Nas;Warmer;84;68;SE;13;73%;44%;6 La Grange;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;64;SSE;6;62%;32%;11 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;79;62;SSE;4;65%;44%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;SSE;8;54%;2%;10 Laredo;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;71;SE;11;60%;57%;6 Llano;Clouds and sun;77;65;SSE;7;63%;6%;5 Longview;Sunny and nice;76;53;SE;6;49%;6%;10 Lubbock;Episodes of sunshine;80;59;S;15;56%;27%;6 Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;SE;6;50%;6%;11 Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SE;9;73%;55%;5 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;78;63;SSE;9;63%;44%;8 Mckinney;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;SE;10;56%;5%;10 Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;SSE;9;54%;8%;10 Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;79;64;SSE;16;58%;10%;8 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;79;64;SSE;16;58%;10%;8 Midlothian;Sunny and nice;76;59;SE;6;61%;4%;10 Mineola;Sunny and nice;76;56;SE;6;50%;2%;10 Mineral Wells;Sunny;79;63;SSE;11;52%;8%;10 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and nice;75;52;SE;7;48%;3%;10 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;ESE;6;50%;5%;11 New Braunfels;Warmer;77;65;SSE;8;64%;28%;3 Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;80;64;S;16;55%;55%;8 Orange;Sunshine;83;59;SE;6;45%;4%;11 Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;SE;12;66%;15%;6 Palestine;Nice with sunshine;76;55;SE;6;55%;6%;11 Pampa;A p.m. thunderstorm;81;56;S;19;49%;84%;10 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A p.m. thunderstorm;83;57;S;18;45%;80%;10 Paris;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;SSE;9;50%;10%;10 Pecos;Warmer;88;60;SE;7;54%;55%;9 Perryton;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;56;S;18;56%;87%;10 Plainview;Variable cloudiness;78;58;S;15;58%;27%;4 Pleasanton;Cloudy and warmer;80;69;SE;8;61%;44%;3 Port Aransas;Partial sunshine;79;73;SE;12;67%;43%;8 Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;81;74;ESE;11;71%;45%;6 Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;81;72;SE;12;63%;17%;5 Randolph AFB;Warmer;78;63;SSE;8;73%;29%;3 Robstown;Warmer;85;71;SE;12;71%;36%;5 Rockport;Clouds and sun;80;75;SE;13;64%;44%;6 Rocksprings;A t-storm in spots;73;63;SSE;12;77%;55%;3 San Angelo;A t-storm in spots;79;65;S;13;64%;55%;3 San Antonio;Cloudy and warmer;79;68;SSE;8;67%;9%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy and warmer;80;68;SE;9;67%;30%;3 San Marcos;Warmer;78;65;SSE;8;61%;27%;5 Seminole;Rather cloudy;81;60;SSE;12;54%;27%;5 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and delightful;76;58;SSE;11;53%;7%;10 Snyder;Some sun, pleasant;78;65;S;14;60%;27%;7 Sonora;A t-storm in spots;76;64;SSE;13;69%;42%;4 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;77;61;SSE;9;56%;7%;11 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;SE;7;50%;8%;10 Sweetwater;Sun and some clouds;80;64;S;12;57%;6%;7 Temple;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;SSE;10;67%;27%;8 Terrell;Sunshine and nice;75;56;SE;8;55%;2%;10 Tyler;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;SE;8;44%;6%;10 Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;77;66;SE;9;74%;42%;3 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;SSE;13;46%;10%;10 Victoria;Warmer;83;69;SE;11;67%;33%;6 Waco;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;SSE;9;60%;27%;11 Weslaco;A stray thunderstorm;81;70;ESE;9;67%;55%;5 Wharton;Partly sunny, warmer;82;60;SE;8;61%;15%;10 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;79;62;SSE;13;53%;29%;10 Wink;Windy and warmer;83;59;SE;16;46%;55%;9 Zapata;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;ESE;7;63%;55%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather