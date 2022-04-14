TX Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Very warm;94;65;SSW;18;38%;3%;10 Abilene Dyess;Very warm;93;66;SSW;18;33%;3%;8 Alice;A morning shower;87;70;SE;12;73%;56%;2 Alpine;Partly sunny;87;57;WSW;8;20%;0%;11 Amarillo;Brilliant sunshine;83;41;SSW;16;17%;4%;9 Angleton;A shower, more humid;81;72;SSE;12;78%;58%;5 Arlington;Clouds and sun, warm;85;72;S;11;52%;7%;8 Austin;A t-storm around;86;68;SSE;5;61%;41%;5 Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;86;67;SSE;9;69%;41%;5 Bay;A morning shower;79;71;SSE;12;83%;67%;5 Beaumont;A t-storm around;78;71;SSE;9;78%;43%;5 Beeville;A morning shower;87;71;SE;9;77%;66%;2 Borger;Sunny and warmer;86;44;ENE;11;17%;5%;9 Bowie;Warmer;88;63;SSE;15;49%;8%;9 Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;69;S;12;40%;3%;7 Brenham;A shower, more humid;82;71;SSE;6;71%;62%;5 Bridgeport;Warmer;89;66;S;13;48%;5%;9 Brownsville;Humid;90;74;SE;12;72%;27%;3 Brownwood;Very warm;93;65;S;11;51%;4%;8 Burnet;A t-storm around;86;67;SSE;9;56%;41%;6 Canadian;Sunny;87;44;ENE;10;24%;5%;9 Castroville;Cloudy, more humid;90;69;SE;8;59%;27%;3 Childress;Breezy with sunshine;94;49;N;18;21%;3%;9 Cleburne;Clouds and sun, warm;85;70;S;12;56%;4%;6 College Station;A t-storm around;82;70;S;11;68%;44%;5 Comanche;Clouds and sun, warm;92;69;S;11;45%;4%;10 Conroe;A shower, more humid;79;71;SSE;7;72%;85%;5 Corpus Christi;A morning shower;84;72;SSE;16;77%;56%;3 Corsicana;A t-storm around;82;68;SSE;11;69%;41%;4 Cotulla;A shower in the a.m.;92;71;SE;9;58%;57%;3 Dalhart;Sunshine and warmer;81;36;NNE;13;16%;5%;9 Dallas Love;Breezy and very warm;84;71;S;15;53%;8%;6 Dallas Redbird;Breezy;82;68;S;16;54%;8%;6 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy and very warm;85;71;S;18;48%;9%;6 Decatur;Partly sunny, warmer;89;69;S;12;45%;6%;9 Del Rio;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;SE;13;63%;26%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;89;70;ESE;13;59%;26%;5 Denton;Warm with some sun;87;70;S;14;49%;9%;9 Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;ESE;7;55%;3%;10 Dumas;Sunny and pleasant;81;37;ENE;13;21%;5%;9 Edinburg;Some sun, very warm;92;72;SE;10;68%;27%;5 El Paso;Partly sunny;87;60;W;10;8%;0%;10 Ellington;Breezy with a shower;78;70;SSE;14;78%;66%;5 Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;67;SE;8;74%;27%;3 Fort Hood;A t-storm around;86;67;S;12;58%;41%;4 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;87;71;S;12;46%;5%;9 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and very warm;86;69;S;18;51%;7%;9 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and very warm;88;70;S;17;53%;5%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and very warm;86;70;S;15;52%;5%;8 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;87;65;SSE;9;57%;4%;6 Gainesville;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;12;48%;13%;9 Galveston;A shower, more humid;79;73;SSE;14;79%;62%;5 Gatesville;A t-storm around;86;68;S;10;58%;41%;6 Georgetown;A t-storm around;84;68;SSE;8;59%;41%;5 Giddings;A shower, more humid;82;69;SSE;6;66%;51%;3 Gilmer;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;7;63%;47%;8 Graham;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;67;SSE;11;43%;3%;7 Granbury;Hot, becoming breezy;90;70;S;11;47%;2%;9 Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;85;71;S;12;52%;7%;8 Greenville;Partly sunny;81;70;S;11;56%;34%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;81;57;W;27;8%;0%;10 Hamilton;Very warm;89;69;S;11;51%;4%;10 Harlingen;Breezy and humid;90;71;SE;14;72%;27%;3 Hearne;A t-storm around;82;68;SSE;7;66%;43%;4 Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;68;ESE;9;64%;26%;3 Henderson;A t-storm around;79;69;S;7;67%;55%;6 Hereford;Mostly sunny;85;41;W;15;17%;4%;9 Hillsboro;A t-storm around;84;68;S;12;58%;41%;3 Hondo;Cloudy, more humid;89;67;SE;10;62%;27%;3 Houston;A shower or two;79;73;SSE;9;75%;87%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower, more humid;80;72;SSE;12;76%;71%;5 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A shower, more humid;78;72;SSE;13;77%;57%;5 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A shower, more humid;82;70;SSE;7;77%;69%;5 Houston Clover;A shower, more humid;80;72;SSE;11;77%;59%;5 Houston Hooks;A shower, more humid;81;72;SSE;8;73%;68%;5 Houston Hull;A shower, more humid;82;73;SSE;12;71%;66%;5 Houston Intercontinental;A shower or two;80;72;SSE;11;73%;87%;5 Huntsville;A t-storm around;80;72;SSE;7;69%;55%;5 Ingleside;A morning shower;82;74;SSE;13;78%;56%;2 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;78;68;S;7;66%;42%;5 Jasper;A t-storm around;77;67;SSE;7;79%;55%;5 Junction;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;67;S;11;48%;4%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy, more humid;86;69;SSE;8;67%;27%;3 Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;66;SSE;9;61%;4%;6 Killeen;A t-storm around;86;67;S;12;58%;41%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;86;68;S;12;61%;41%;3 Kingsville Nas;A morning shower;86;71;SE;14;74%;66%;3 La Grange;A shower, more humid;84;71;SSE;6;72%;66%;2 Lago Vista;A t-storm around;86;68;SSE;8;60%;41%;5 Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;82;68;S;11;57%;7%;5 Laredo;Cloudy and very warm;94;72;SE;10;59%;26%;3 Llano;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;SSE;9;51%;4%;9 Longview;A t-storm around;82;68;S;8;63%;55%;6 Lubbock;Very warm;91;50;WSW;14;23%;4%;10 Lufkin;A t-storm around;79;69;SSE;10;70%;43%;5 Mcallen;Some sun, very warm;91;73;SE;11;68%;27%;7 Mcgregor;A t-storm around;85;67;S;13;61%;41%;4 Mckinney;Breezy;82;68;S;16;58%;13%;6 Mesquite;Partly sunny;82;69;S;12;55%;9%;6 Midland;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;W;15;31%;3%;10 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;W;15;31%;3%;10 Midlothian;Breezy;82;67;S;13;63%;28%;6 Mineola;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;7;64%;45%;7 Mineral Wells;Breezy and warmer;91;68;SSE;15;47%;4%;7 Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;81;68;S;8;57%;80%;8 Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;77;67;SSE;8;71%;42%;5 New Braunfels;A t-storm around;86;68;SSE;8;64%;41%;3 Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;WSW;12;30%;3%;10 Orange;Clouds breaking;79;72;SSE;8;71%;42%;5 Palacios;Breezy, more humid;80;73;SSE;14;79%;44%;5 Palestine;A t-storm around;78;67;SSE;7;70%;55%;4 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;86;43;ENE;15;19%;5%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;85;41;ENE;13;15%;5%;9 Paris;Mostly sunny;80;68;SSE;11;55%;56%;9 Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;94;55;WNW;7;24%;2%;10 Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;38;ENE;10;28%;6%;9 Plainview;Mostly sunny;86;43;NNW;13;23%;4%;9 Pleasanton;A morning shower;90;69;SE;8;57%;49%;3 Port Aransas;Low clouds and humid;79;73;SE;10;85%;27%;2 Port Isabel;Humid;83;73;SE;12;82%;27%;3 Port Lavaca;A morning shower;81;74;SE;12;76%;72%;3 Randolph AFB;Cloudy, more humid;85;67;SSE;9;70%;26%;3 Robstown;A morning shower;87;73;SE;13;76%;50%;3 Rockport;A morning shower;82;73;SE;10;77%;66%;3 Rocksprings;Mainly cloudy, warm;85;67;S;12;67%;4%;6 San Angelo;Very warm;93;66;S;14;45%;3%;10 San Antonio;Cloudy, more humid;89;70;SE;8;63%;27%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy, more humid;90;71;SSE;8;61%;26%;3 San Marcos;A shower, more humid;86;67;SSE;8;57%;44%;5 Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;90;51;W;12;31%;4%;10 Sherman-Denison;Breezy and very warm;83;66;S;17;52%;22%;8 Snyder;Warmer;95;55;SSW;12;37%;3%;10 Sonora;Cloudy and very warm;90;65;S;12;57%;4%;5 Stephenville;Warm in the p.m.;90;68;S;12;48%;4%;7 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;80;69;S;9;58%;19%;6 Sweetwater;Hot with some sun;97;64;SSW;15;34%;3%;10 Temple;A t-storm around;84;67;S;13;68%;41%;4 Terrell;Partly sunny;81;69;S;11;59%;30%;6 Tyler;A t-storm around;82;69;S;9;55%;44%;6 Uvalde;A shower in the a.m.;89;68;SE;7;66%;56%;3 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;98;54;ESE;13;25%;3%;9 Victoria;A morning shower;84;72;SE;11;70%;66%;5 Waco;A t-storm around;85;68;SSE;14;59%;41%;4 Weslaco;Very warm and humid;92;72;SE;10;68%;27%;5 Wharton;A shower, more humid;80;72;SSE;9;79%;72%;5 Wichita Falls;Warmer;92;59;SE;16;38%;3%;9 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;93;51;WSW;12;21%;3%;10 Zapata;Humid;94;73;SE;7;62%;26%;5