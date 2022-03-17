TX Forecast for Saturday, March 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Cooler;65;40;E;19;36%;1%;7 Abilene Dyess;Cooler;65;36;ESE;18;31%;1%;7 Alice;Sunny and breezy;83;47;NE;19;32%;3%;8 Alpine;Mostly sunny;64;37;ENE;6;37%;0%;8 Amarillo;Partly sunny;57;32;ESE;12;42%;1%;6 Angleton;Mostly sunny, windy;74;46;N;17;45%;6%;7 Arlington;Cooler;63;40;N;17;40%;4%;7 Austin;Winds subsiding;73;44;N;19;33%;3%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;74;40;N;19;36%;3%;7 Bay;Winds subsiding;73;45;NNE;18;48%;6%;7 Beaumont;Mostly sunny, windy;75;44;NNW;20;42%;8%;7 Beeville;Sunny and windy;80;44;NE;20;34%;3%;8 Borger;Partly sunny;58;33;ESE;11;39%;2%;6 Bowie;Cooler;61;35;NNW;17;46%;2%;6 Breckenridge;Cooler;65;38;ENE;14;36%;1%;7 Brenham;Sunny and windy;70;41;NNE;19;49%;3%;7 Bridgeport;Cooler;63;35;NNW;15;45%;2%;6 Brownsville;Turning sunny, windy;81;57;ENE;21;47%;9%;8 Brownwood;Cooler;66;30;NE;16;36%;1%;7 Burnet;Not as warm;69;38;NNE;16;35%;4%;7 Canadian;Mostly sunny;57;23;N;14;45%;1%;6 Castroville;Windy in the morning;80;42;NNE;15;30%;2%;7 Childress;Winds subsiding;63;33;ENE;20;34%;1%;6 Cleburne;Winds subsiding;64;38;N;18;44%;3%;7 College Station;Winds subsiding;70;44;N;19;42%;3%;7 Comanche;Cooler;66;38;NE;16;37%;2%;7 Conroe;Sunny and windy;69;40;N;20;43%;4%;7 Corpus Christi;Winds subsiding;80;50;NE;23;38%;3%;8 Corsicana;Winds subsiding;64;36;N;18;51%;4%;7 Cotulla;Not as hot;83;50;NE;15;24%;0%;8 Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;57;26;E;12;44%;0%;6 Dallas Love;Winds subsiding;63;41;NNW;18;47%;4%;6 Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding;63;42;NNW;19;42%;4%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Winds subsiding;64;41;NW;21;43%;4%;6 Decatur;Cooler;60;38;N;13;48%;2%;6 Del Rio;Winds subsiding;76;47;ENE;16;29%;0%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;77;43;NE;18;26%;0%;7 Denton;Cooler;60;31;NNW;18;49%;3%;6 Dryden;Not as warm;71;39;ENE;8;34%;0%;7 Dumas;Partly sunny;55;25;E;12;48%;1%;6 Edinburg;Winds subsiding;85;53;E;16;32%;5%;8 El Paso;Some sunshine;66;39;SE;6;28%;0%;7 Ellington;Mostly sunny, windy;72;48;N;20;48%;6%;7 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, windy;82;45;ENE;19;33%;3%;8 Fort Hood;Not as warm;70;40;N;20;37%;4%;7 Fort Worth;Cooler;64;39;NNW;19;41%;3%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Winds subsiding;64;38;NW;20;44%;3%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Winds subsiding;66;41;NW;20;43%;3%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Winds subsiding;66;37;NW;19;42%;4%;7 Fredericksburg;Not as warm;69;34;NNE;15;38%;3%;7 Gainesville;Cooler;59;33;N;17;48%;3%;6 Galveston;Mostly sunny, windy;73;55;N;20;54%;8%;7 Gatesville;Not as warm;67;35;NNE;17;42%;4%;7 Georgetown;Windy, not as warm;70;37;N;20;37%;3%;7 Giddings;Sunny and windy;70;40;NNE;20;42%;2%;7 Gilmer;Cooler;57;36;WNW;11;57%;19%;3 Graham;Cooler;62;31;NE;14;43%;1%;6 Granbury;Winds subsiding;65;34;N;17;45%;2%;7 Grand Prairie;Winds subsiding;63;40;N;16;40%;4%;7 Greenville;Windy and cooler;58;32;NNW;21;57%;4%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy;56;44;E;15;42%;0%;3 Hamilton;Cooler;67;36;N;16;40%;3%;7 Harlingen;Turning sunny, windy;83;56;E;20;49%;7%;8 Hearne;Sunny and windy;69;39;N;19;47%;4%;7 Hebbronville;Not as warm;82;45;ENE;14;28%;4%;8 Henderson;Cooler;61;35;NW;12;49%;17%;6 Hereford;Partly sunny;57;28;S;11;44%;2%;6 Hillsboro;Winds subsiding;64;37;N;18;45%;4%;7 Hondo;Windy in the morning;78;41;NNE;16;29%;2%;7 Houston;Mostly sunny, windy;71;46;N;20;40%;4%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, windy;73;48;N;19;43%;4%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, windy;71;49;N;19;44%;4%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, windy;74;45;N;20;45%;4%;7 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, windy;73;47;N;19;45%;6%;7 Houston Hooks;Windy with sunshine;71;44;N;19;45%;4%;7 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, windy;75;46;N;20;42%;4%;7 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, windy;72;45;N;19;44%;4%;7 Huntsville;Windy with sunshine;68;44;N;20;44%;2%;7 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, windy;79;53;NNE;18;42%;5%;8 Jacksonville;Cooler with some sun;59;41;NNW;11;49%;14%;7 Jasper;Partly sunny;68;41;NNW;11;48%;18%;7 Junction;Cooler;71;36;NE;16;31%;3%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Windy in the morning;76;43;N;15;32%;4%;7 Kerrville;Not as warm;71;35;NNE;15;36%;2%;7 Killeen;Not as warm;70;40;N;20;37%;4%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Not as warm;69;40;N;18;37%;4%;7 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;83;49;ENE;18;36%;3%;8 La Grange;Sunny and windy;72;42;NE;19;46%;2%;7 Lago Vista;Windy in the morning;72;42;N;15;36%;3%;7 Lancaster;Cooler;61;38;N;19;45%;4%;7 Laredo;Cooler;83;52;ENE;12;27%;1%;8 Llano;Cooler;70;34;NNE;15;35%;4%;7 Longview;Breezy in the a.m.;59;37;WNW;13;53%;19%;3 Lubbock;Partly sunny;60;33;SSW;11;36%;1%;7 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, windy;67;41;NNW;18;55%;15%;7 Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;55;E;17;36%;5%;8 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;68;37;NNW;18;42%;4%;7 Mckinney;Windy and cooler;61;35;NW;20;49%;4%;6 Mesquite;Cooler;60;37;N;19;50%;4%;6 Midland;Mostly sunny;63;40;E;9;32%;1%;7 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;63;40;E;9;32%;1%;7 Midlothian;Winds subsiding;64;38;NNW;18;49%;4%;7 Mineola;Breezy and cooler;59;34;NW;14;55%;17%;3 Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;65;37;N;19;40%;2%;7 Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy, windy;55;35;WNW;19;57%;21%;2 Nacogdoches;Breezy with some sun;62;36;NNW;14;52%;16%;7 New Braunfels;Windy in the morning;76;39;NNE;16;35%;4%;7 Odessa;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;37;SSW;9;37%;1%;7 Orange;Mostly sunny;77;45;NNW;10;39%;9%;7 Palacios;Winds subsiding;75;47;NNE;19;48%;5%;7 Palestine;Windy and cooler;61;36;N;18;50%;12%;7 Pampa;Partly sunny;55;32;E;15;44%;1%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;59;30;E;14;42%;1%;6 Paris;Clearing and windy;55;35;NW;18;61%;21%;2 Pecos;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;29;SE;5;39%;2%;7 Perryton;Partly sunny;53;24;WNW;14;55%;1%;6 Plainview;Partly sunny;55;26;SSE;13;40%;2%;6 Pleasanton;Windy in the morning;81;43;NE;14;28%;3%;7 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, windy;75;57;NE;19;45%;6%;8 Port Isabel;Windy;72;64;ENE;20;52%;30%;8 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, windy;76;48;NNE;19;41%;4%;7 Randolph AFB;Windy in the morning;75;41;N;16;33%;3%;7 Robstown;Mostly sunny, windy;82;51;NE;23;37%;3%;8 Rockport;Mostly sunny, windy;77;54;NE;19;40%;5%;8 Rocksprings;Cooler;68;41;ENE;14;38%;0%;7 San Angelo;Cooler;69;35;NE;14;31%;2%;7 San Antonio;Windy in the morning;79;43;NNE;15;32%;3%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Windy in the morning;80;47;NNE;15;28%;4%;7 San Marcos;Windy with sunshine;74;38;NNE;19;34%;4%;7 Seminole;Partly sunny;62;33;SSW;9;38%;2%;5 Sherman-Denison;Windy and cooler;59;37;NW;20;52%;4%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;36;SSW;12;37%;1%;7 Sonora;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;35;ENE;12;42%;2%;7 Stephenville;Cooler;65;37;NNW;17;41%;1%;7 Sulphur Springs;Windy and cooler;57;35;NW;22;59%;19%;2 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;40;SE;12;36%;1%;7 Temple;Windy, not as warm;69;37;N;21;39%;4%;7 Terrell;Winds subsiding;59;34;N;17;56%;5%;6 Tyler;Breezy and cooler;59;36;NW;14;50%;17%;5 Uvalde;Not as warm;77;43;NE;12;32%;0%;7 Vernon;Winds subsiding;62;34;NE;19;37%;1%;6 Victoria;Mostly sunny, windy;77;41;NE;21;41%;4%;7 Waco;Winds subsiding;68;37;NNW;21;40%;4%;7 Weslaco;Clearing and breezy;85;54;E;20;35%;5%;8 Wharton;Mostly sunny, windy;72;39;NNE;19;44%;4%;7 Wichita Falls;Cooler;62;36;NNE;19;42%;1%;6 Wink;Mostly sunny;64;34;E;6;32%;1%;7 Zapata;Not as 