TX Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Rather cloudy, cool;53;31;ENE;7;40%;2%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;26;ENE;6;35%;2%;3

Alice;A shower in the a.m.;55;44;N;10;73%;73%;2

Alpine;Partly sunny;65;31;NE;10;25%;0%;7

Amarillo;Mainly cloudy, cool;51;26;SE;9;41%;2%;3

Angleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;46;N;10;78%;97%;1

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;53;37;NNE;7;47%;29%;3

Austin;A touch of rain;49;40;N;5;60%;82%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A little rain;51;38;N;10;64%;82%;2

Bay;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;45;N;10;85%;90%;1

Beaumont;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;47;NNE;8;85%;100%;1

Beeville;A shower in the a.m.;55;42;NNE;8;69%;84%;1

Borger;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;28;SSE;7;40%;2%;2

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;50;29;NNE;4;47%;7%;2

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;30;E;5;42%;4%;3

Brenham;Cool with rain;50;41;N;7;79%;97%;1

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;50;29;N;4;51%;6%;2

Brownsville;A shower in the a.m.;56;53;NNW;10;65%;66%;2

Brownwood;Clearing;52;27;ENE;6;47%;6%;4

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;49;35;NE;7;58%;28%;2

Canadian;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;15;SSE;6;48%;26%;3

Castroville;A shower in the a.m.;59;37;NE;8;50%;57%;3

Childress;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;26;SE;5;36%;2%;3

Cleburne;Mainly cloudy, cool;52;36;NNE;8;55%;29%;3

College Station;Rain at times;50;40;N;9;71%;96%;1

Comanche;Clearing;53;32;NE;6;49%;6%;3

Conroe;Chilly with rain;50;42;N;7;78%;98%;1

Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;53;45;N;12;82%;66%;2

Corsicana;Cool with rain;50;38;NNE;7;69%;92%;1

Cotulla;Decreasing clouds;63;40;ENE;9;52%;44%;3

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;50;18;S;10;40%;3%;2

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;36;NNW;6;51%;15%;3

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;50;37;NNW;8;50%;29%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mainly cloudy, cool;52;36;NW;8;47%;13%;3

Decatur;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;34;NE;5;46%;7%;3

Del Rio;Clearing;67;42;E;7;33%;1%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clearing;66;39;E;8;33%;1%;5

Denton;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;31;NE;6;53%;10%;3

Dryden;Clouds and sun;64;34;E;7;35%;1%;6

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;49;21;SE;8;47%;26%;3

Edinburg;A shower in the a.m.;55;48;NNE;8;69%;80%;2

El Paso;Partly sunny;63;36;SE;8;24%;0%;6

Ellington;Rain and a t-storm;51;45;N;11;80%;99%;1

Falfurrias;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;NNE;6;69%;80%;2

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;47;36;N;7;57%;28%;2

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NNE;6;46%;9%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;32;NW;8;50%;9%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;54;35;NNW;7;50%;9%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;33;N;6;50%;29%;3

Fredericksburg;Clearing;49;30;NE;6;64%;28%;3

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;30;NE;6;45%;8%;2

Galveston;Rain and a t-storm;56;51;N;15;80%;99%;1

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;33;NNE;7;59%;28%;2

Georgetown;Chilly with rain;49;36;NNE;7;65%;91%;1

Giddings;Chilly with rain;49;38;NNE;6;73%;92%;2

Gilmer;Chilly with rain;49;38;NNE;5;73%;92%;2

Graham;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;27;E;5;46%;6%;3

Granbury;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;32;NE;6;55%;8%;3

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;37;NNE;7;47%;29%;3

Greenville;A little p.m. rain;50;33;NNE;7;65%;74%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Mainly cloudy, windy;51;36;ENE;20;31%;0%;5

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;33;NE;7;55%;28%;3

Harlingen;A shower in the a.m.;53;48;NNE;12;87%;80%;2

Hearne;Periods of rain;49;37;N;6;75%;96%;1

Hebbronville;A shower in the a.m.;58;43;NE;6;63%;73%;3

Henderson;Cold with rain;48;40;NNE;6;72%;95%;1

Hereford;Rather cloudy, cool;52;21;SE;7;43%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;36;NNE;8;58%;30%;3

Hondo;Decreasing clouds;60;37;NE;10;51%;28%;3

Houston;Rain and a t-storm;49;46;N;7;87%;99%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and a t-storm;51;46;N;11;81%;99%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and a t-storm;51;46;N;11;80%;99%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and a t-storm;53;44;N;7;78%;99%;1

Houston Clover;Rain and a t-storm;52;46;NNW;9;81%;99%;1

Houston Hooks;Cool with rain;51;43;N;7;78%;98%;1

Houston Hull;Rain and a t-storm;54;45;N;10;73%;98%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Rain and a t-storm;51;43;N;9;78%;99%;1

Huntsville;Rain at times;49;44;NNE;5;78%;98%;1

Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;54;46;N;12;81%;66%;1

Jacksonville;Cold with rain;47;41;NNE;5;76%;98%;1

Jasper;Heavy rain, chilly;48;41;N;6;87%;100%;1

Junction;Clearing;57;29;NE;6;44%;7%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A shower in the a.m.;56;37;NNE;10;60%;59%;2

Kerrville;Clearing;53;31;NE;6;55%;28%;3

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;47;36;N;7;57%;28%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;49;35;N;8;57%;28%;2

Kingsville Nas;A shower in the a.m.;54;46;N;11;80%;80%;2

La Grange;A shower in the p.m.;51;40;N;6;69%;62%;1

Lago Vista;A little rain;49;37;N;6;63%;82%;2

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;37;NNE;6;52%;29%;3

Laredo;Decreasing clouds;67;45;NE;7;51%;4%;4

Llano;Clearing;50;31;NE;7;57%;28%;2

Longview;Times of rain;50;40;NNE;6;73%;96%;1

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;25;SE;7;43%;2%;4

Lufkin;Rain, some heavy;49;39;N;8;79%;100%;1

Mcallen;A shower in the a.m.;55;48;NNE;9;81%;80%;2

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;49;34;N;8;61%;29%;2

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;33;NW;7;52%;17%;3

Mesquite;Mainly cloudy, cool;51;37;NNE;6;54%;29%;3

Midland;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;31;ESE;7;30%;1%;5

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;31;ESE;7;30%;1%;5

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;49;36;NW;5;60%;30%;3

Mineola;Chilly with rain;49;35;NNE;5;68%;92%;2

Mineral Wells;Rather cloudy, cool;52;31;NNW;6;47%;9%;3

Mount Pleasant;Cool with rain;51;37;NNE;6;69%;92%;3

Nacogdoches;Cold with heavy rain;48;40;NNE;7;76%;99%;1

New Braunfels;A shower in the a.m.;53;38;NNE;10;60%;60%;2

Odessa;Mostly cloudy, cool;59;29;E;8;40%;1%;5

Orange;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;48;N;7;81%;100%;1

Palacios;Rain and a t-storm;52;44;N;14;83%;96%;2

Palestine;Cold with rain;47;39;NNE;6;75%;97%;1

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;50;26;SSE;9;41%;26%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;51;24;S;6;38%;2%;3

Paris;A little p.m. rain;52;36;N;7;61%;76%;3

Pecos;Warmer;63;24;SE;6;32%;1%;5

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;48;18;SSE;8;50%;26%;3

Plainview;Mainly cloudy, cold;49;19;SE;7;51%;2%;3

Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;57;37;NE;8;56%;64%;3

Port Aransas;A couple of showers;56;49;NNE;13;68%;94%;1

Port Isabel;A shower in the a.m.;60;56;N;16;64%;91%;2

Port Lavaca;A touch of rain;53;47;N;11;75%;86%;2

Randolph AFB;A shower in the a.m.;53;37;NNE;11;63%;58%;2

Robstown;A shower in the a.m.;55;47;N;10;80%;64%;2

Rockport;A couple of showers;56;48;NNE;11;65%;91%;1

Rocksprings;Clearing;58;34;ENE;6;51%;1%;4

San Angelo;Clearing;57;29;ENE;7;36%;2%;4

San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;55;39;NE;9;57%;57%;2

San Antonio Stinson;A shower in the a.m.;58;41;NNE;9;56%;57%;2

San Marcos;A little rain;51;38;NNE;10;60%;82%;2

Seminole;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;24;SE;7;40%;2%;5

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;51;34;NNW;5;50%;10%;2

Snyder;Rather cloudy, cool;52;28;E;6;43%;1%;4

Sonora;Decreasing clouds;61;30;ENE;6;43%;2%;4

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;32;NNW;4;50%;7%;3

Sulphur Springs;Periods of rain;51;38;NNE;6;66%;92%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;32;E;7;41%;2%;4

Temple;Occasional rain;48;35;N;9;70%;97%;1

Terrell;Cool with rain;51;36;NNE;7;64%;92%;3

Tyler;Chilly with rain;48;38;NNE;7;70%;97%;1

Uvalde;Decreasing clouds;61;35;ENE;7;51%;1%;3

Vernon;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;28;ESE;5;40%;2%;3

Victoria;Cool with rain;54;43;NNE;10;72%;98%;1

Waco;Mostly cloudy;50;34;N;9;57%;30%;2

Weslaco;A shower in the a.m.;55;49;N;8;65%;80%;2

Wharton;Chilly with rain;50;44;N;8;82%;98%;1

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;29;WNW;5;40%;5%;3

Wink;Mainly cloudy;61;27;E;9;25%;1%;5

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;67;46;NE;6;52%;12%;4

